Keith Beam on Deadly Turkey Shots

NAP is proud to be releasing a new video series of Tips, Tricks, & Tactics with Keith Beam. Keith has likely killed more turkeys with a bow than any man on earth. He knows what it takes to get the job done on longbeards…or shortbeards, for that matter. He simply loves shooting turkeys with a bow.
Check out this video that sheds light on the NAP DoubleCross broadhead, and takes you on a hunt with Beam where he demonstrates one of the deadliest shots in the turkey woods.
As a new member to NAP's team, I am very proud to bring to you Tips, Tricks, and Tactics. It is our goal to share with you the things we specialize in….making the most devastating products in the archery industry and how to use them.Sincerely,Beamer
Posted by New Archery Products on Tuesday, May 9, 2017
