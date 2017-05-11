Keith Beam on Deadly Turkey Shots

by

NAP is proud to be releasing a new video series of Tips, Tricks, & Tactics with Keith Beam. Keith has likely killed more turkeys with a bow than any man on earth. He knows what it takes to get the job done on longbeards…or shortbeards, for that matter. He simply loves shooting turkeys with a bow.

Check out this video that sheds light on the NAP DoubleCross broadhead, and takes you on a hunt with Beam where he demonstrates one of the deadliest shots in the turkey woods.