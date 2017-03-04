Flock of Turkeys Circle Dead Cat

by

If you’ve spent enough time around wild turkeys you know that they can be some of the smartest – and dumbest – creatures on earth. Their odd behavior and mannerisms are second to none. I’ve seen them stand up to coyotes, flog the mailman, chase cars, peck at their dead companion, breed decoys, and so much more. But there’s a video that recently popped up showing turkeys behaving in a way I’ve never seen before. A Boston man captured the crazy encounter with his phone as a flock of turkeys circle a dead cat in the road.

What are they doing?

I’m guessing it’s a blend of timid curiosity mixed with celebration. Turkeys have a knack for wanting to check out dead stuff. They are incredibly curious critters. And they hate cats nearly as much as I do. Cats are a constant threat to many bird populations. So as one bird came to the scene and began to circle the fallen feline out of curiosity, I can only imagine the rest of the flock joined in. The circle grew to the point of looking like some kind of ritual celebration dance. And that just may be the case.

Check out the video…

