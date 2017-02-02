Congressman Chaffetz Withdraws HR 621

by

We posted an article a couple days ago regarding the H.R. 621 bill that congressman Jason Chaffetz was pushing in an effort to sell off public lands across the country. However, he heard from sportsmen loud and clear and is withdrawing H.R. 621.

Here’s what he had to say…

Well done, Sportsmen! Proof, once again, that we have a voice that can be heard loud and clear when we take action. Keep it up!

And thanks to Congressman Chaffetz for quickly making things right regarding H.R. 621.