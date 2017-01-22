HeatTouch Hyperlite Heated Gloves Review

by

I recently had the chance to climb into the stand with the HeatTouch Hyperlite heated gloves from Seirus.

I’m usually pretty skeptical about heater products I put on my body that are powered by battery. I’ve run in to too many that have failed miserably, or were entirely too uncomfortable. But when I saw that these guys were making gloves for snow skiers, mountain sports, and other extreme outdoor activities, I figured they may be on to something.

HeatTouch Gloves were designed to give you up to 6 hours of heated comfort for your outdoor pursuits.

Bowhunting, shed hunting, hiking, fishing, or just hanging out on the farm in the cold months of winter, these gloves were designed to keep your hands warm.

Out of the Box

The contents in the box include the Hyperlite gloves, battery charger, battery packs for each glove, and instruction manual. Each glove utilizes a two-battery design featuring a single plug.

Simple Charging

Once out of the box, the unit’s batteries are easily charged with the included wall charger. A red light indicates the batteries are charging. A green light will indicate charging is complete.

The size of the pair of gloves I received for review was a Large. That’s typically the size glove I wear. However, the Large-sized gloves were quite snug, and difficult to get my hand into. Once the battery packs were installed in the gloves, I was not able to get them on at all. The Large pair were replaced by an XL-sized pair, and they fit perfect.

How They’re Made

The gloves are made of an ultra-thin weather resistant breathable Weathershield Hyperlite shell. The material feels very tough. The gloves are waterproof and breathable. They also feature a Quartz abrasion resistant palm. The palm is perfect for the bowhunter. It grips the bow well. No slipping or sliding around like you’ll find with other materials without a palm grip. The gloves are dressed in Realtree Xtra camo. They are designed with a Form-fit, next to skin fit on the hand.

How They Work

The Seirus HeatTouch technology brings a soft, flexible heating system that provides a uniquely even distribution of heat to each of your fingers without hindering your comfort or dexterity. The gloves feature Seirus’ exclusive flexible fusion heat panels. These panels provide reliable radiating warmth. The heat is powered by two super-thin rechargeable Lithium Ion batteries.

Once batteries are in place, the gloves are ready to go. The Hyperlite gloves feature 3 heat settings. You simply press and hold the on/off switch that’s hidden in a small flap on the back-hand side of the glove. I didn’t figure this would be a task that could be accomplished with the gloves actually on my hands. Most gloves are too bulky and cumbersome to use your fingers for detailed tasks. That’s not the case with these gloves. I was easily able to press and hold the small button to power up the gloves. After holding the button down for a second or two, a green light appeared. The green light indicates the gloves are working in the low-heat setting.

The gloves also feature a medium setting (yellow light) and a high setting (red light). The batteries will last up to 6 hours in the low setting, up to 4 hours in the medium setting, and up to 2 hours in the high setting.

To turn the gloves off, you simply press and hold the button down for a second, and a red light will flash indicating the gloves are powering off.

How Quick They Work

The company says to allow a couple minutes for the gloves to warm up before heading out into the cold weather. I actually powered the gloves up on the low setting and then hit the stopwatch on my phone. I actually felt the gloves begin to work at 27 seconds. They were warm and doing their job at 1:23.74 on my stopwatch. I was impressed.

The gloves feature smartphone-friendly fingertips on the thumb and index finger so you can shoot a text or big buck photo to your buddy without having to take your gloves off. Tech-friendly fingertips are nothing new. Other gloves have offered this feature. But I’ve tried a number of these other gloves and found them to fail in this department.

So I was quick to try these tech-tip fingers to see if they actually worked on the HeatTouch Hyperlite gloves. I found that they worked surprisingly well when I tried to navigate through my iPhone.

Conclusion

These gloves are slick. I really like the way they fit, despite having battery packs tucked into the wrist area of the glove. They wear well and really don’t hinder you from any of your routine tasks while wearing them. I would like to see a little longer battery life when used on the high setting. However, the lower settings were more than enough to keep my hands toasty despite temperatures in the teens. The biggest hurdle you’ll find with these gloves is their pricetag. At $299.99 per pair, they are quite spendy. But, high-tech (and high-dollar) hunting clothing and apparel seems to be the trend in recent years, so there will be hunters that will certainly add this to their bag of tricks.

See more on the HeatTouch line of products at www.seirus.com.