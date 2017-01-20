How Far is Too Far When Using Tools for Tracking Wounded Game?

by

Every hunter wants to recover their game following the shot. Hunt long enough, however, and bad shots are sure to come your way. It’s a sick feeling to find a sketchy bloodtrail, but it happens. The key is to make every effort to recover your animal, no matter how good, or bad, the blood trail may be. But how far is too far when it comes to tactics, gadgets, and gizmos for recovering game? Some states frown upon simply using bloodtrailing dogs to recover game. And what about electronics? Thermal devices?

Good stuff, or going too far?

We recently came across a new tool that takes game recovery to a whole new level. It’s the Game Vector 300 game tracking device. The guys behind Game Vector say that the Game Vector 300 transmitter solves the problem of lost game for both the vertical bow and crossbow hunter.

Game Vector’s scientific approach is said to greatly improve a hunter’s ability to locate and recover arrowed game in all environments.

The new HideRider 300 transmitter, which is compatible with both arrows and crossbow bolts, is lighter, more aerodynamic and provides superior animal attachment.

The research behind the development of the Game Vector science and componentry spans a period of more than five years. The idea for the tracking system came when a bowhunt went awry for Kansas native, Dennis Steinman, the product’s inventor.

Steinman arrowed a world-class whitetail buck in his home state, but it took him two days to locate the dead animal in the overgrown cover. The bittersweet ending frustrated the longtime bowhunter and motivated him to use his 30 years of experience in the electronics industry to come up with a solution for tracking wounded game that moves out of sight and leaves little or no trail to visually follow.

Steinman and a team of mechanical and electrical engineers have since invested thousands of hours in developing the right combination of materials and technology to deliver the easy-to-use and proven highly reliable Game Vector system. The new version called the GameVector 300 now gives the crossbow hunter the same confidence that game will be recovered after the shot.

The new Game Vector 300 system consists of two parts, the HideRider transmitter and Game Vector receiver.

The 300 model transmitting device is called the HideRider 300 and features two stainless steel barbed “needles” that attach to an animal’s hide as it separates from the shaft upon impact, allowing the arrow or bolt to continue to pass through. This molded capsule houses the transmitter and attaches to the shaft right behind the broadhead.

The HideRider features an aerodynamic design for true flight and weighs about 55 grains. Laboratory and field-testing reveal that the capsule causes no noticeable impact on accuracy at shots of 40 yards and less, the preferred shooting range of most bowhunters.

The battery powers the transmitter and a tiny LED that flashes when the unit is turned on. The transmitter is automatically activated upon impact and it continues to blink and transmit afterwards. The HideRider’s battery life is 30 hours.

The Game Vector receiver is a handgun-style design with a flat, rectangular antenna that mounts across the top of the frame on a horizontal plane. Assembly is fast and easy with no tools required. The antenna is easily removed and folds in half for easy storage. The receiver works with all previous versions of the HideRider transmitter.

The Game Vector 300 kit consists of the directional receiver, one HideRider 300 transmitter, a 150 grain field tip and two practice capsules. The new kit retails for around $399.99.

We want to hear from you. Is this Game Vector device a slick tool for recovering game, or is it going too far in the world of electronics for hunting? Are these kind of tools good for the sport of hunting or do they water down the skills hunters have had for generations?

Comment below and let us know what you think.