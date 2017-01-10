by

Charleston, SC – NOMAD Performance Apparel announces today its sponsorship of Drury Outdoors and their award-winning outdoor television team.

“Mark and Terry love to hunt. Their determination to be the best, the pride in their work, dedication to their loyal viewers and commitment to family is what has kept them on top of the game for nearly 30 years,” said Ben Verner, President of NOMAD. “NOMAD is apparel built by hunters for hunters and is engineered for those who hunger to hunt. The team at Drury Outdoors shares our passion for the hunt and we are honored to support them.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the team over at Marolina Outdoors and more specifically NOMAD. Forging long-term partnerships with people who ‘get it’ is what we strive for every day at Drury Outdoors,” said Mark and Terry Drury. “Teaming up with NOMAD and Mossy Oak Camouflage to manufacture the type of hunting garments made for hunters, by hunters, is why we still wake up excited to do what we do after almost 30 years in the industry! By keeping the end user in mind, we feel like NOMAD is poised to take the industry by storm!”

Starting this year, the Drury Outdoors Team will wear NOMAD performance apparel in all their shows, social media posts and video content.

Drury Outdoors television shows include THIRTEEN, Bow Madness, Dream Season and Natural Born. NOMAD will serve as Title Sponsor of THIRTEEN and be the Apparel Sponsor for Bow Madness, Dream Season and Natural Born.

For more information about their shows, please visit https://www.druryoutdoors.com/tv.php

I hunt, because I have to – the statement that drives us to build the most authentic hunting apparel on the planet, at attainable price points, for every hunter. Nomad is about what truly drives each and every one of us who hunt – the hunger to hunt and provide regardless of the size of the game. Nomad supports all forms of legal hunting and legal hunters and we are there for every hunter – from the first day of season until the last.

I hunt, therefore I am – NOMAD