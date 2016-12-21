by

The fact that you’re reading this post means that you likely have an Instagram account already set up. If not, you really ought to consider signing up immediately once you finish reading this. You’ll be glad you did. Instagram is an online mobile photo-sharing, video-sharing, and social networking service that enables its users to take pictures and videos, and share them either publicly or privately on the app. It’s essentially your personal online photography portfolio. I love the opportunity it provides to see friends and folks from across the hunting industry as they journey through the hunting season. Here are 10 of my favorites. They are, in my opinion, 10 Instagram accounts every hunter should follow.

John Hafner / @johnhafnerphoto

Hafner has shot photos for some of the biggest companies in the hunting industry. His photo shoots have taken him across the country and throughout the world. Yet, he’s still one of the good guys in the hunting and outdoor industry. He’s a humble man with a creative eye like no other. Hafner makes his living shooting photos, but I like the fact that he’s also a killer. He ain’t afraid to shoot a turkey in the head. Bow, gun, or crossbow, it really doesn’t matter to Hafner. He just enjoys the hunt and sharing his story through photos.

ScentLok / @scentlok_technologies

If you like deer photos, you definitely need to check out the Instagram account of our friends at ScentLok. You’ll see all the latest photos from some of the biggest names in the business, as well as opportunities to save big money on great hunting gear. These guys do a great job of carrying you through the season with their images on Instagram.

Drury Outdoors / @druryoutdoors

With over 2000 photos logged in their Instagram account, the Drury team definitely gives you plenty to see if you’re following their stuff. Whether it’s deer or turkey, these guys document and share their hunting season like nobody else. Pound for pound and inches for inches, the Drury’s are some big buck killin’ machines.

Mathews, Inc. / @mathewsinc

I really like the Mathews account and the photos they share. Their life-style photos put you right in the middle of the hunt. You’ll see a ton of familiar faces in their photos from the countless hunters that shoot a Mathews bow. They also share a lot of images from the tournament archery world. It’s a great place to keep up with the latest tournaments around the country and across the world.

Mossy Oak / @mossyoak

I’ve been following the guys at Mossy Oak long before the social media we know today ever existed. They’ve been sharing their hunts for 30 years as one of the world’s leading camo manufacturers. They now share their hunts through Instagram as well. And I love the variety of photos they offer. Deer turkey, ducks, and more…it’s all in there.

John Paul Morris / @probassjp

John Paul is the son of Bass Pro boss, Johnny Morris. And when they are not running the family business, they are hunting and fishing. If you could pick just one person to live vicariously through during hunting season, John Paul would be an excellent choice. He’s a diehard bowhunter that’s not afraid to drop the string on deer, elk, turkeys, and other critters across the country. Heck, he’s even killed stuff with a spear. And when he’s not hunting, he’s bowfishing, so there’s no end to the photos and videos you’ll find here.

Primos Hunting / @primos_hunting_official

Primos is another one I’ve grown up with. I remember watching their videos back in the days when hunting videos were actually about the hunt. Their Instagram photos take you back to the tradition of the hunt, good times with friends and family, and the special animals they’ve encountered along the way.

Sitka Gear / @sitkagear

The Instagram account of Sitka Gear screams adventure. Their images have been captured by some of the best photographers in the business. From waterfowl in the south, to big game out west, these guys shoot and share it all. They’ve also got some really slick videos that’ll put you smack in the middle of the hunt like nothing else.

Eva Shockey / @evashockey

Okay, so this ones more for the hunting ladies out there, or for anyone else that agrees that Eva Shockey has done a lot of good for the hunting world – hunting ladies in particular – in recent years. She truly is a great advocate for our hunting heritage. She’s got over 4400 photos from her hunts, wild game recipes, Shockey family photos, and more. She’s pretty serious about her Instagram account. If you are as well, this is the one for you.

Bowhunting.com / @bowhunting1

Of course no list of top Instagram accounts would be complete without our own Bowhunting.com Instagram account. Follow the Bowhunt or Die crew throughout the year with a behind the scenes look at how the season unfolds.

Instragram is one of the few social media platforms that I enjoy. I know for a fact that my time scrolling through Instagram while in the treestand has cost me more than one opportunity to kill deer, but, it certainly helps pass the time on those long, slow days in the treestand.

I hope to see you there – @brohunts.