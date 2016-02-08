Why do Bowhunters Drop Out by Age 50?

Archery seasons are closed for another year, and so maybe it’s time to wonder about a persistent challenge facing our sport: Why do so many bowhunters drop out by age 50?
One of the most frustrating challenges to hunting itself is that participation levels peak by about age 45 these days, and then drop steadily starting at age 50. And many of these former hunters can’t be enticed to return. By the time they’re 50, their ranks are about 65 percent of what they were at 40, and by age 60 their numbers are about half of what they were at 50.
Wisconsin’s license-sale data show this phenomenon in nearly every category, whether it’s gun-hunting, bowhunting, turkey hunting or small-game hunting. However, it’s most subtle among small-game hunters and most dramatic for bowhunters. Among bowhunters, their ranks at age 50 were barely 50 percent what they were at 40, and at age 60 their numbers are only 40 percent what they were at age 50.
Such trends aren’t unique to Wisconsin. That cycle shows up no matter when or where you look. Research in Minnesota in 1994 showed almost identical trends. Researcers assume the data will change in the years ahead as more states than ever have opened archery season to crossbows, but it’s still too soon to know if they’ll reverse the trends entirely.
Historically, license sales typically are strong for age groups 15 and 16, but then tail off for a few years as teenagers find new interests, including each other, and go off to colleges and technical schools. Then by age 25, once they’re working and have their own money, they return to hunting and their numbers keep rising until their late 30s.
By the time bowhunters are 40, their numbers started dropping, historically. By the time they’re 45, their numbers are at about the same level as 16-year-olds. The teenagers come back, but 45-year-olds haven’t joined them, historically. The slide continues, and by the time bowhunters reach age 60, their numbers are at or lower than those of 12-year-olds, even though most 12-year-old kids depend on someone else to take them bowhunting. Most 60-year-olds remain independent, yet they’re still basically disappearing from the ranks.
What makes those trends especially troublesome, not to mention ironic, is that demographic studies suggest people in their 50s and 60s have more time, expertise and expendable income than other groups of potential bowhunters. Therefore, logic says they should be easier to entice back into bowhunting, yet it’s not happening. They’re pursuing other interests, even though research shows they’ve usually had satisfying bowhunting experiences.
Tim Lawhern, formerly Wisconsin’s director of hunter education, said many former bowhunters can’t explain why they give it up. They simply quit making time for bowhunting.
“It might just be as simple as the old adage, ‘By age 30 you’re a workaholic, by age 40 you’re burned out, and by age 50 you’re worn out,” Lawhern said. “Plus, their priorities change. Many of these people are becoming grandparents, family events take priority, and the grandchildren are still too young to take hunting.”
Lawhern also said it’s tough to get inactive hunters motivated in a society where “driving an automobile” is a popular answer for people asked to name their favorite recreation. “We’re out of shape,” Lawhern said. “And when research tells us the amount of time the typical American spends outside their home is only 16 percent, you realize few people have time to hunt. Plus, it’s increasingly difficult to find the time and place to practice.”
Given such constraints, maybe it’s easier to understand why so many states now allow most archers of any age to use a crossbow during the archery season.
“It’s possible to buy a crossbow in the morning and be proficient by the afternoon,” Lawhern said.
I’m 52 and into Bowhunting now more than I’ve ever been….I love it!…Is it October Yet!!!
Hunting with a crossbow is in my opinion not archery. These crossbows are like shooting a long gun. Lets save it for the handicap, and elderly who are unable to pull the compound bow back . My opinion……..
Your opinions wrong buddy we all need to stick together has has Hunters longbow crossbow shotgun rifle we need to stand together. There is enough tree huggers not wanting us to Hunt at all
You made some very cogent points in regards to the shift as we age. I will concur that one issue is the shifting of priorities. As one who is 50 going on 51 I have a bit less time to spend in the woods since I have taken on more of a care giver role for my mother since my father’s passing. Family comes first so by default there is less time in the woods to be spent.
One other issue that I don’t know if it is a factor for your population is the loss of hunting areas. For the past thirty or so years our family hunted three farms without an issue. Recently due to landownership changes that is now down to one. How many older hunters have lost their honey holes and just don’t have a decent place to go?
In my 60’s and still out there flinging sticks… but from what I see from friends and others I’ve talked to… most give it up because of the ever increasing regulations, ever increasing license prices, ever increasing lack of public land, and they just don’t have the energy to hike in a mile or so then have to maybe drag something out that far…. and I think the only reason I’m still in it is because I don’t mind going it alone… finding someone that wants to hunt and share camp chores anymore is just plan hard to do…
Gary, I couldn’t have said it better. 52 I arrowed a doe and though she was only 150 yards to drag I was absolutely winded. That was November 1. Not realizing my health condition was in question December 30 I was in icu with open heart surgery. With age also comes our body parts malfunctioning. I hate hunting with guns and I hate the thought of reverting back, but as dad 75 once said he had to reduce poundage as well as shooting distance to compensate for his inabilities. Note: he killed a 135″ buck.
My family eats about 300 lbs of red meat a year. A rifle increases the range I’m deadly at by about a factor of 25. And when I do connect I’m a lot more deadly a lot quicker. Also the rifle seasons here are much colder, full on winter, meat stays good while I pack it out.
5852 cleveland rd I HUNT WITH A CROSSBOW AND I LOVE HUNTING WITH IT I AM 72yrs. OLD AND HUNT ALONE, GET MY SHEAR OF DEER EACH YEAR.
Its no mystery: Age related illness, declining levels of physical fitness, other obligations such as attending to elderly parents, etc. It doesn’t mean they no longer love the sport, they just can’t do it any more. I suspect many of them switch to archery target shooting instead.
I’m 59 and had a choice of double shoulder surgery or switch to a crossbow. The choice was easy for me. In NY, crossbow season is extremely short, but I’d rather be out there for a short period of time than not at all. I do not care your choice of equipment as long as you’re ethical.
I think health and access to hunting are valid factors. I also think both can be attained through hard work. It depends on how bad you want it. I hunt primarily public land which presents it’s own challenges, but that is all part of the chess game. It also helps to have good Buds to help with the drag. Stay in shape boys! I’ll give up my bow when they “pry loose m cold dead fingers.”
I am 54 and still bowhunt. It is harder to find places to hunt. The trophy craze has taken away lot of camaraderie out of bowhunting. Now everyone thinks they are going to be the next tv star. Younger people don’t go to bow shoots as much or want to help local organizations that promote hunting.
I just started bow hunting at age 55. I know I’m not the norm. I had a bow in my early 20s but didn’t know squat about hunting deer. I gave up archery as I was busy raising a family and running a business. I can easily look back and wish I had hunted all those years, but instead, I look forward to hunting for as many seasons as the good Lord will allow. I may even one day die in a tree stand or ground blind. I can’t think of many better ways to go. As the grandkids come along, I may find time to hunt more difficult, but I hope to hunt smarter as I gain more experience.
…..I’m 62 and my time in the woods means more to me than ever. It is – I believe, wherever your heart is. I too am married with grandchildren (absolute gifts), and am bringing them into the outdoor world. The access can be an issue but like anything else, you ‘gotta wanna’. Make time to get to know landowners besides just showing up to hunt their land. Share stories with them, bring them meat or canned venison or homemade jams. For me, bow hunting and archery are year round. I’ve been building my own arrows for 40 years. I started with traditional (that’s all there was actually) to compound and continue to shoot both. I distance myself from the ‘noise’ out there and keep my heart where it was when my Dad used to show me his guns in the gun case when I was 8 years old. ‘Filling tags has little to do with it. ‘Some of my favorite memories as a kid were reading through all the Outdoor Life and Field & Stream that we had. Demographics changing? Sure. The fire still there? Absolutely. I hope with you too. Be safe and good hunting.
I wish somebody had told me that, I didn’t even start hunting till I turned 53, now, at 56 I’m still getting a kick out of it. I enjoy taking my grandkids out bowhunting and shooting also.
I am tunining 62 in two weeks I still bowhunt not as much as I used to, lost private land that I hunted and trying to find a place to put your stand up on public property here in Jersey with no one else within 25yards of you can be difficult
I’m 64, I got into archery at age 56, I started late. Archery/bow hunting is a great outdoors sport but with age comes a lot of joint problems. This may be my last year in archery due to military injuries, you served you may end up with problems later on in life. There is the crossbow to keep a person in the field hunting. I’ve been in to traditional archery (3 recurves); 7 compound bows and one crossbow. I love the outdoors, so I’ll be going back to the rifle.
I’ll hit 72 come March and am still walking the woods and climbing trees even though deer are an endangered species where I hunt in northeastern Rusk County. The fact that we have a bow camp every year, despite the shortage of deer, gives me the incentive to make ready on all the little things that can make a hunt successful (not including corn) assuming one does get a chance at a buck. Most of the deer I see now are whispy memories of former hunts when nearly every day I had a story to tell back at camp. I am well aware of every tick of the clock, a compelling reason to be back at camp for one more hunt.
I’m 52 right now. I took up bow hunting two years ago when I was 50. I work out almost everyday so I can keep in shape FOR hunting! Shooting my bow is my new pass time!
I’m 65 and use a crossbow now. A fact of life is as you get older your life does get more complicated and time is at a premium. Generating the energy to haul all that crap to the woods is also an issue. I have my own ground and have built permanent covered blinds. If it were not for those I would not bother.
I am 52 and have no intention of leaving the bow. In fact having more expendable money at my age gives me the opportunity to hunt more states than my home state. Of the 6 weeks of vacation I have only one is for non-hunting. Guess I am in the minority.
I’m a 57 year old woman and I love bow hunting! I made my boyfriend sell his cheater crossbow and use a real bow!
Well I turn 60 in two day’s and bow hunting is the greatest !!
I stuck my first turkey with a bow last spring and hope to repeat that in a few month’s 🙂
A bear this last season and a buck !! is it hunting season yet !!
Hello my fellow hunters! I’m on my 65 and looking forward to additional years of hunting with anything that comes into my hands even going back to my dear old slingshot and due to my high mileage in years no stranger to emergency rooms for heart attack with multiple operations and remedies. Later on Cancer came knocking at the door with a metastize banner about puncture my lungs, lacerated ribs and a yogurt femur. However, I recall that in the woods I already learn how to walk slowly, drag myself thru floor and got the strengh from wherever to reach my object. Well 5 years past and each October that came by I look out the window wondering when, WHEN?!?! I could walk those trails again and sack me another buck. Finally, this 2015 got my wish and still say “Lord, thank you for these blessing moments, sharpen my skills and for the challange of hunt.
I’m about to turn 54 and can’t wait for next bow season! I have bow hunted since I was 13 but find I know look forward to it more than gun season each year. I’m at a point in time where I have more time off from work, the kids are grown and my patience is at an all time high. I scout year round on public ground, run cameras and hike more than ever. I locate the right spots, place stands, play the wind and can sit all day long. I ‘m tagging more bucks with bow now than ever before, all on local conservation lands. I feel my best bow hunting days are ahead of me, not behind. The equipment is better than ever, don’t give up now!!!
Pretty simple in my opinion. At some point they don’t feel safe in a treestand and decide to just gun hunt. Regardless if they have a compound or crossbow, they just aren’t as nimble!
I’m going to be 50 in three weeks and have never even come close to thinking about not bowhunting. It’s in my blood. I think too many people spend way too much time in front of the television set. This definitely is detrimental to ones health. We need to be more active mentally and physically, and the television hinders both. My wife and I decided to never have a TV and for the last 28yrs have never regretted it. We raised 4 boys without one, and all 4 are active, responsible, hard working men who love to hunt.
I am 57 been in archery since 1974 yes things have changed body aches all over but I still do excise and shoot my mathews z7 extreme everyday and can’t wait for sept. My motto is BOWHUNT FOREVER
I started bowhunting 3 seasons ago at age 46 and don’t plan on stopping any time for the foreseeable future. My wife, who’s a year older than me, just started bowhunting with me this past year and been successful. We’re already thinking about trips for elk, pronghorn, and even African game. I can’t explain the phenomena necessarily. I can only say what I’ve heard. At the ages in question injury, illness, among other things can start taking their toll without a significant lifestyle changes. Personally, I can say hunting, and especially bowhunting, has contributed significantly to both our lives and changed my wife and I in profound ways. In less than a month I’ll be 49 and all I can say is “Bowhunt or die!”
69 years old and still fanatical bowhunter. I go the whole month of September and still pack out elk.. I just do it slower than all the young guys. I love it and will only give it up when I am unable to pull back enough pounds to be legal. You make time if you love being in the trees even if it is just for a few days.
I am going to turn 70 before this hunting season and have no intention of giving up bowhunting. Planning on hunting with my bow till 80 then reevaluate. I see more game now than when I was younger so age is a plus because you move slower and rest more. Set goals and go get in the trees. The month of September is non negotianable since the deer, elk and bear are calling. My wife loves not buying beef !
Yep, turning 51 this year and all I think about is bow hunting. I practice in my basement, in my yard and at the DNR in Indiana. Haven’t been hunting yet, I’m in Chicago and haven’t ran into anyone wanting to go bow hunting. I have a Bowtech sniper I purchased back in 2009 and taught myself how to shoot (targets) from reading, speaking to people and practicing. Started out I couldn’t even draw 20lbs now I’m at 65lbs and loving it! I find shooting without a peep sight is better for me. I’ll definitely be going hunting this season with someone or not. Oh and I’m learning how to field dress, tree stand principles and ground hunting principles as well. I know, the only way to really enjoy bow hunting is to get out there and hunt!!!
What are other good sites for someone like me to read to pick up the lingo?
I am 75 yrs young. I still bow hunt. I spend two weeks in deer camp. Other than that, I hunt two or three days during the week. I’ retired twice. Don.t figure on stopping any time soon.
69 here and going strong in the field. I enjoy all types of deer hunting as I have all of my life. If I’m not out deer hunting I’m thinking about it. The planning and preparation is all part of it. I’ve never had guys hunt with me so I don’t have to worry about that. I just enjoy being in the woods trying to connect on a nice deer. I hope this feeling of enjoyment never goes away.
Sometimes it has to do with injuries. I blew out my shoulder from Hanging Tree Stands over the years eventually caught up with me.