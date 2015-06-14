“Help! My kid wants to take up archery. I don’t want to break the bank so can you tell me if there are any bows less than $200?”
This is a common question asked by many parents that want to support their child’s enthusiasm in the sport of archery. However dishing out a great deal of money for equipment is a turn-off for some parents. If you’re in this situation don’t fear! There are some terrific starter bows to keep your kids loving the sport and still leaving some bills left in your wallet.
Some well known bow brands such as Mathews, Barnett, Bear, Genesis, Diamond and PSE all offer youth bows for under $200. The big advantage today’s youth bow offer those of a decade ago is their large range of adjust ability. Unlike your children’s clothing your kids won’t soon grow out of these bows very quickly. I researched a total of 8 different bows, all under $200, that would be a great start for your beginner archer. Here are the best kids bows under $200.
I suggest before purchasing a bow, take your child to a local archery shop or check with your child’s school for NASP program and allow them to see other children shooting. Inquire at the local archery shop if there are beginner classes available with coaches trained to teach children the proper techniques in archery. Better archery shops will have demo bows your child can try to determine best fit.
Whichever bow you, and your little archer, choose to purchase, it is important to always supervise your child as well as coach them in good bow safety. Teach a child to shoot a bow– there is nothing more rewarding.
Comments
Barnett Vortex 45-Pounds Youth Archery Bow (Camo) . Bought one for my daughter. She loves it and shoots great target practice.. Its adjustable in every way. At 169.99 you cant beat it.
Great article. I was an instructor at our game and parks archery range for Tha past 3 years and we used the Mathews Genesis bows and the kids and adults just had a blast shooting them.
As a volunteer archery coach and a father who has had two young archers that pulled me back into archery and turn it from a dusty hobby to a passion now, there are lots of great bows out there for youth (many mentioned in the article and one of these my son has). But there are other options that don’t involve a lot of money invested (initially) to get your kids (or yourself started). Starting out with a basic recurve bow can be 1/2 to 1/4 of the cost of a compound and with instruction teaches proper form that can be easily transitioned to hunting with a compound. We actually start kids out with lessons and provide the bow and arrows in the beginning to help parents through the initial time that many kids want to try archery but Mom and Dad may not want to invest in another set of equipment until their son or daughter shows longer term interest, a very realistic concern with many families.
One other observation is that there is a vast increase in interest in archery and not everyone wants to hunt (shocking as that may be to some of us). A recurve may be a better (and more economical) place to start out for those archers (well, until your young archer moves up to better equipment to compete at higher levels and then it all seems to balance out as I’ve now realized with my daughters recurve and son’s compound paths). Whether dreaming of hunting that trophy elk, the gobbler in the woods, or that Olympic gold, it’s all good!
the mission line of bows from mathews. the menace is about 250$ but in my opinion is worth every penny. plus ebay is always another option.
I find the information that you include in your blog most interesting! As the owner of a website that offers many of the products that you discuss, I feel we share many of the same thoughts and ideas when it comes to youth archery. Your suggestion as to what you should do prior to a purchase for your child is one on which I totally agree with as well as your thought of safety first for all youth bow owners.