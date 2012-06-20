Imagine living in an area where you were afraid to let your kids play outside because if they did, they could be attacked by a wild beast. Imagine living in a place where most wildlife had disappeared as a result of the savage beast. Imagine living in a country where the savage beast was a distant memory, only to have it reintroduced by people with a personal agenda that included eliminating most wildlife that we all cherish. Imagine living in a country where the country financed the reintroduction of the beast. The scariest part of this horror story is the fact that it is true. The beast is the wolf. The people who reintroduced them to the West are the animal rights groups. The country that financed it is the U.S.A. This horror story is a nightmare that many people are waking up to daily in the western United States.
Do you think it would have been better for this bull to have met his fate by a hunters arrow?
Scott Rockholm, President of Save Western Wildlife is at the center of the storm. Rockholm lives in rural Idaho with his wife and daughters. He is a diehard hunter. “Wolves are almost everywhere in this state. There are so many of them where I live that seeing elk is getting more and more rare. I won’t let my kids ride their bikes up and down the driveway in fear of a wolf attacking them. I saw one yesterday walking out to my truck in the morning,” Rockholm said.The American public has been led to believe that wolves are a good thing, that reintroducing them is a good thing and that they only kill the sick and weak when they hunt. According to Rockholm, that is not the case at all. “The wolves were reintroduced here by anti-hunting groups with an agenda to decimate big game animal populations so they could no longer be hunted. That is happening. Places where you used to see thousands of elk are now a biological wasteland where there are almost no game animals because the wolves have killed off everything,” Rockholm noted.Wolves have been heavily studied in Yellowstone Park. “Yellowstone has the most regulated and watched pack of wolves in the world. The biologists there have watched as 20,000 elk were basically fed to the wolves. Today, only a fraction of the elk that were once in Yellowstone remain and the wolves are to blame. Wolves are like a cancer. Once they are brought into an area, they will spread and kill almost everything in their path,” Rockholm said.
This particular elk never stood a chance against a hungry pack of wolves.
According to Rockholm, places like Yellowstone and Idaho where elk and deer once flourished but are now disappearing is an example of what may be in store for the rest of the country. “It took people fifty years to get rid of wolves by killing every one of them they saw and by aggressively poisoning them,” Rockholm said. “The only way we will keep the numbers in balance now is if we can aggressively hunt them. If we can’t, all big game animals are in danger of being eliminated.” In case you are not familiar with the current wolf problem in the United States, one of the biggest problems with them is the fact that they cannot be hunted in many part of the country. Even in places where they are allowed to be hunted, they have such a strong hold that they are quickly wiping out wildlife because there isn’t a checks and balance system in place. “The wolf problem will slowly become a nationwide problem as wolves move east searching for food.”
This sounds like our current President. Things will be on the mend when he is out of office.
While our Presidency is a serious matter so our Wolves. The non-hunting public has been led to believe that Wolves need to be here. I fear very little in life including Mountain Lions (Cougars) but hunting alone or even with a partner in Wolf country scares the hell out of me. Hunt them until they are gone or almost gone and keep them that way.
I will kill every wolf I encounter. They are not welcome here, and I will keep them out of my hunting areas one way or another. They had no right to do what they did bringing them into our state.
I would like to thank Bowhunting.com in standing up for our remaining western wildlife and allowing Scott Rockholm to present the truth about the government imported wolves. I started hiking in Yellowstone back in 1984. I fell in love with the park, surrounding area, and magnificent wildlife. I've been fortunate to have a job where I was sent west frequently on business….always managed to take leave to hike in Yellowstone over the years. The mighty herds of elk and plentiful moose I enjoyed in the 1980's showed evidence of population reduction after 2000. I was last in Yellowstone in 2010….only saw one moose with calf and elk in small numbers near the roads and populated areas. Hiking in Lamar Valley and Hayden Valley where I once saw numerous elk…I only saw bones and wolf scat. Alaska, Canada, and Russia are the models we should be following if the remaining animals are to survive in the Predator Pit liberal wild-life biologists have successfully implemented.
Traci in answer to your questions yes I wholeheartedly think Rockholm is spot on, and yes most obviously anti hunters are using the wolf to attempt to seriously curtail hunting opportunities.
I don't hate wolves, but we don't need them at all, which leads me to my one quibble with your article. There is no "balance of nature". Balance of nature is a fallacy and is no longer taught to any University level ecology majors. Nature is in "flux" and sometimes settles at an equilibrium for a while, until something disturbs it. There is no need for wolves to keep elk numbers under control, we have cats and bears and best of all humans.
Wolves do need to be hunted and mantained. You just cant put a predator in a rea and not hunt them. These are killing machines. Kill just to kill. Way to go Scott. Very well said.
Thank you, Tracy, for your attempt to help education hunters on the problems of wolf introduction. Please watch my slideshow on YouTube.com THE KILLING SPORT link to youtube.com
sounds to me like a job for liam neelson
Rockholm is off his rocker. Have wolves had an impact on elk? Sure they have. Down 60%! Hardly. In. Certain zones elk numbers are down. Zones like the Lolo in particular, but those numbers were trending downward, from 16000 to 5000 before the wolves had any impact. But if you look at IDFG numbers for Idaho elk numbers, you will find his numbers to be wrong. And as much as Rockholm rants about Yellowstone being dead, it's not true.
I'm not from out west, I'm from Northern MN and I live on the Edge of the densest wolf population in the lower 48. I've seen wolves from my doorway, have scat all over and they eat deer that are in abundance. MN has had 3000 wolves /- for the past 10 years. No body has been attacked. There have been livestock and dog issues, but nothing like Mr. Rockholm would have you believe.
I enjoy the fruits of hunting. Wolves are not a government conspiracy to take away hunting "rights". They are wild animals, impressive predators, and must be respected as su
I do think wolves need to be better controlled and there needs to be tags issued to keep the population in check. The wolves are traveling a great lakes wolf was killed by a friend of mine in central missouri in 2010 and yes he got into a lot of hot water over it.
As bowhunters we have an obligation to respect all wildlife, not just the game animals we are interested in. Savage Beasts? Horror story? Those are some pretty loaded, narrow-minded views. Animal rights groups attempting to ruin hunting by killing all the game species? Think before you speak…does that make any sense at all? Wolf reintroduction has been a massive success, too much so in many areas. Now that the states have control, almost every agency is putting management programs in place, with hunters in the drivers seat. If we want to keep the keys, we need to accept our role as wolf managers and give up these anti-wolf extremist ideals.
What is this whackjob Bruce going on about. You live in a state with no wolves you whackjob.
Whackjob, that's hilarious. You're anti-science and anti-wildlife. Go take your meds. You don't live in a state with wolves.
I don't live out west in MT, WY, and ID but my job the last eight years has allowed me the luxury of doing business in those and UT, OR, WA states.
@Prohuman,
So now I'm from Australia , eh, or should I say Oye? Sitting in a screened in porch gazing at a sea of white pine, balsam and popple with eastern phoebes perched in the near distance and the mournful call of white throated sparrows in the background.
Sorry, but this is not Australia. The land of 10,000 lakes has served as a reservoir for wolves and as a good example for how to live with wolves.
And as far as the Lolo elk population just go to the IDFG site and peruse their data. By the IDFG accounts, wolves put no "hurt" on Lolo elk until 2005, by which time the elk nUmbers had already plummeted from~ 16,000 to 5,000, and part of that decline included unwise over hunting.
I am in no way saying wolves do not have impact on the current Lolo elk. If I am correct the wolf season in the Lolo has just recently ended.
The point of my original post was to point out that Mr. Rockholm is a member of the extreme anti-wolf contingent. He has become a great part of the problem.
Thank you Immer and JHaus for being the only two with a logical, properly-functioning brain in this thread. The narrow-minded, ignorant article coupled with the blatantly misinformed participants in the discussion is baffling. Please, don't make us bow-hunters who actually have a head on our shoulders look bad.
Immer, JHaus, what a bunch of phonies that don't live anywhere near wolves. Only a fool would believe anything Immer say she is liar from Australia that has no clue Jhaus sound like some back east hunter without a clue of the destruction wolves have caused. Poor Alex sounds like a phony hunter promoting the wolf cult propaganda. Yes the truth about wolves is known to any real hunter they are wiping out the game end of story and only a childish immature fool believes in the fairy tale of nature is perfect and wolves balance it. There is not one scientific study proving wolves are needed in the eco system. The Lolo Elk study proved that wolves are the main problem wiping out 70% of elk cows and calves. The experts in Idaho and Montana are now admitting the truth the wolves are wiping out the game herds. The Federal Law clearly states 100 wolves per state. For you Alex the pretend hunter you don't have you head on your shoulders you are making yourself look like a fool.
Is Scott Rockholm off his rocker? Well maybe sometimes but on the wolf issue he is spot on. I am one of the people who live smack dab in the middle of this controversy and it is a very scary place to be.Wolves reducing our elk herds about 60% that is no lie. I read on another post about the Lolo Zone and they were commenting that the Lolo Zone was declining before the wolves were introduced, Wrong!!! These wolves which by the way are not an endangered species were introduced into the Lolo Zone first and that's the area that first started seeing the impact of the wolves. Soon other areas were being added to the list of areas to introduce wolves into. Yes The Fish and Game departments tried to keep it hush hush by suggesting the decline in the elk populations in the Lolo Zone was caused from habitat and hunters. If they could get people to believe that fairy tale then hunters wouldn't mind the introduction of more wolves into more areas right?
Rockholm is off his rocker. Just your typical wolf hating whackjob. He is in the same league as Ron Gillet, Toby Bridges, Tony Mayer, etc. The man is very good at propaganda. He would make Joseph Goebbels proud.
Another person off his rocker most definitely is prohuman AKA Bruce Hemming. This guy is a complete whackjob. He lives in North Dakota, nowhere near wolves.
I was wondering how long it would take Timmy, Erica, David Cannon Jr and host of other fake names to show up and attack me. LMAO Yes the truth about wolves destroying the elk herd and section after section after section being closed down to hunting or restricted hunts is not propaganda it called documented facts. Erica try to stay on the topic which is wolves destroying the game herds. Your personal attacks just proves my point there is no science, facts, or good reason for wolves in the west unless they are heavily controlled with no more then 100 per State. I guess you are a science hater too since the Federal law was base on the best available science for wolves in an eco system. That would be 100 wolves per state. So Rick or what ever fake name you reply with next stay on topic and prove the Federal law is wrong on that! You can't because the Federal courts have already ruled on this topic and wolf control is now the law of the land. Please learn to follow the law and support the legal wolf hunts.
Always nice to read the usual filth spewing from pro-wolf cultists.
Check out Rockholm's video yellowstone is dead. You'll get a kick out of this video full of propaganda. The only reason why Rockholm thinks yellowstone is dead is because there are less elk now in yellowstone. The elk were overpopulated and needed to be thinned. Rockholm's followers take anything he says as gospel. They are brainwashed.
I wonder how the deer, elk, etc survived before man came along to kill off the big bad deer. nature has a way of balanceing things out. Your all just a bunch of cry babies because with the return of the wolfs you can't go out and kill as many game animals as you like. get over it.
What drivel. Who wrote this piece of garbage, its one-sided and full of perspective from a ticked off hunter.
Must be nice to all have jobs where the gov't can come in and take thousands of dollars out of your paycheck on top of your taxes. And you have to let them do it. All you get to do is stand there on your own property and watch as their Canadian imports rip the belly out of your cows and run the rest ragged. This IS happening right now. This is not propaganda. The wolves are supreme hunting machines and at this time have free reign in the state on private and public lands under the full protection of a court order. This is actually not good for the wolves as ranchers are taking matters into their own hands. It is one thing to be dispatched by bullet, it is another to die agonizingly of renal failure after eaten tainted meat.
Wisconsin is having similiar issues with our wolves, but we took a stand and have passed a wolf hunintg season. The Phrase "Wolves are like a cancer" couldnt be more true. We need to be aggressive about this issue and get it done.
Wolves are absolutely NOT a cancer. Cancer kills people. Wolves don’t. Cancer is a disease. Wolves are not. Now whoever sides with people like Idiot Rockholm, I will debunk you like I have no other option.
wow people grow up we are all hunters and all love wildlife. why pick fights with each other through the use of a computer and keyboard. peta probably looks on here and just smiles at you fools. we should be a team fighting the same fight not each other. let your egos go and find a thing called maturity. thanks that is all
Ok, how about if we blame President Obama for the cancer in our families or the drought in the Southwest. I mean hell, he is to blame for everything, right?
Keep your eye on the prize and stop falling for the Fox news/Rush Limpburger con job. The move to introduce the wolves into certain states was not something that was started or initiated by the Obama administration (it was proposed long before he took office), I mean come on guys, there is a balance that needs to be attained. It is the balance that God intended. Should we wipe out wolves (who were here long before us) completely, NO. But they should also not have free reign to breed and decimate herds as they are doing now. They should be part of an aggressive, but common sense management program to get their numbers under control.
Personally, I think they would make a challenging hunt. They are smart, function as a team and dangerous. What more to get the heart pumping for a big game hunter?
There are wolvs up at are cabin and they are not afraid of anything. they have come up on the deck at night, it is very scary. not to menchen the decrease of deer and other games in the area.
are you serious? First… wolves are not "beasts" they are animals, we are too, and guess what? we were the ones who invaded their territory in the first place, we forced them to attack us or our domestic animals because there's barely other things to eat, and now you complain? yes that's the stupid human nature I so hate, wolves have the right to live as much as we do and you worry about not being able to hunt for fun? wolves hunt to eat, to survive! what a silly little narrow mind you have, I pity you, all of you who think wolves should die, you are the ones that should die for thinking like this you're only polluting this world thinking that way, go grow a pair of balls and give nature the respect it deserves.
The wolves are a problem that needs proper management through hunting seasons.