Menu
Home » Videos » How To Videos » Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 3: Scouting Bedding Areas

Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 3: Scouting Bedding Areas

May 5, 2017 by 1 Comment

Josh continues his series of scouting with a guide to how to locate bedding and use it to your advantage during the hunting season.

Tagged: , , , , ,

Comments

  1. j says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    video not popping up

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

More from How To Videos

Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 5: Low Impact Scouting

Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 5: Low Impact Scouting

Josh Fletcher finishes up his series of helpful scouting videos with some great tips on low impact scouting...
Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 4: Hunting Travel Corridors

Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 4: Hunting Travel Corridors

Josh Fletcher give us some more great information on finding travel corridors and using them successfully during the hunting season ...
Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 2: Scouting Food Sources

Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 2: Scouting Food Sources

Josh Fletcher continues this series with some great information on how to locate and use food sources...