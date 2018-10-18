Stealth Cam WXA Review & Setup Guide

by

Cellular trail cameras are quickly gaining in popularity with each passing year. As this technology improves and costs become more reasonable, more hunters are finding cellular trail cameras as useful tools for keeping an eye on their local wildlife populations without the need to intrude while changing out SD cards. New for 2018 from Stealth Cam is the WXA, their latest wireless trail camera that runs on the AT&T 4G LTE cellular network. The WXA takes 22 megapixel images or 1080p HD video and can transmit them directly to your phone with the Stealth Cam Remote app. Using the Stealth Cam Remote app you can also change the settings of your cameras including resolution, photo burst, timeout and more.

The Stealth Cam WXA comes with an AT&T wireless SIM card so you don’t need to purchase one separately. Pre-paid plans can be purchased at buyasession.att.com and include several options. The most popular being 2 GB of data for 90 days for $25 or 4 GB of data for 1 year for $75. The 4 GB plan seems to be the best option as it works out to just $6.25/month per camera and will allow for uploading roughly 28,000 images at 640×480 resolution. For most users this plan should be more than enough. However if you want to transmit higher resolution photos or videos then the $25 plan for 3 months would be your best option.

The Stealth Cam WXA has a suggested retail price of $299, which is far below most competitors cellular trail camera prices. A quick online search finds them for as low as $250 per camera.

