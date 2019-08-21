How To Install The Mathews Engage Side Plates

by

One of the best improvements to the 2019 lineup of Mathews bows, was the all new “Engage Grip”. This grip fits more natural in the hand, and has a little texture for a better feel. If you’re a fan of thinner grips, switching out the Engage Grip with the new Engage Side Plates could be what you’re looking for. In this video, you’ll learn how to easily remove the engage grip, and install the new side plates.

STEP 1: Remove Stock Engage Grip

Start by pulling the grip off with your fingers and it should remove relatively easily. There will be some leftover residue from the adhesive.

STEP 2: Remove Excess Adhesive

Make sure to remove any excess residue from the adhesive by rubbing off most of the bigger pieces with your fingers. You can then use the included alcohol soaked wipe to get any remaining adhesive off of the bow.

STEP 3: Place New Adhesive

Locate the 2 thin pieces of adhesive and determine which one goes on which side. After that, peel off the white backing from one of the pieces of adhesive, and position it in the proper spot. Make sure you use a decent amount of pressure so that it adheres to the bow correctly. Now do this same thing with the other piece of adhesive on the other side of the grip.

STEP 4: Place Side Plates On Adhesive

Once you get both pieces of adhesive in their correct positions, locate the larger adhesive strip and remove the “3M” side of backing. Now that both pieces of backing are off that side, take the larger side plate and use the circles on the plate to line up with the circle cut-outs on the riser. Once it’s in place, apply pressure to the plate to make sure it is seated in properly. Now you can flip the bow over and do the same to the other side.

CONCLUSION

Just like that, you’ve replaced your Engage Grip with Engage Side Plates! It truly is that easy and only takes about 5-10 minutes. Make sure you don’t get rid of that stock Engage Grip, because if you ever want to switch back to it, all you need to do is pry off the side plates and stick it back on with any two-sided adhesive. If you’re interested in getting one of the bows in the 2019 Mathews Lineup, you can now choose to order it with the side plates on instead of the engage grip.

These side plates are $49.99 and can be found at your local Mathews Retailer