Menu
Home » Videos » How To Videos » Justin’s Filming Setup

Justin’s Filming Setup

Mar 18, 2016 by 2 Comments

Loading video...

Packing your camera gear correctly is one of the best ways to ensure you get in and out of the woods, quickly and quietly while self filming. Justin Zarr  takes a few minutes to show you how he keeps his gear organized.

Tagged: , , , ,

Comments

  1. Scott Bowden says:
    Jul 18, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Hi Guys,
    I’ve watched Justin’s video about how to film and about gear, I’m working through your shows on the Roku. Do you have a list of products/websites to get the gear to video for your team? I’m also wondering if there is newer filming gear that I should be considering. I honestly wish I had gotten ahold of you earlier, I learned some really valuable lessons about food plotting this year that would be worth sharing.

    I just sold one of my boats this year so I have the money. I’ve also planted 4 1/2 acres of beans, corn, clover, and still plan to put in a few fall plots for winter. I also happen to have about 30 days of vacation left that I must use or lose so I should be able to get out a lot. We have some good velvet already this year. In the past I’ve taken 15 bucks in the 120 to 150 range and figured I’d give it a try on camera. I did film a long time ago for Mark Drury but could never get it done in college. I had to grow up and figure it out, so I guess this is my shot at redemption. I also have 3 sons that I’m passing the torch to, one of which has his first year this year. We’ve had some pictures in the 160 to 190 range as well, I just didn’t kill them. A few of the neighbors have been lucky to take a few in this class, I can send pictures if you’d like to see. I’m a Wisconsin hunter, near Oxford with 120 acres with about 2000 acres of QDM around us.

    Regards,

    Scott Bowden

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

More from How To Videos

Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 5: Low Impact Scouting

Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 5: Low Impact Scouting

Josh Fletcher finishes up his series of helpful scouting videos with some great tips on low impact scouting...
Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 4: Hunting Travel Corridors

Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 4: Hunting Travel Corridors

Josh Fletcher give us some more great information on finding travel corridors and using them successfully during the hunting season ...
Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 3: Scouting Bedding Areas

Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 3: Scouting Bedding Areas

Josh continues his series of scouting with a guide to how to locate bedding and use it to your advantage during the hunting season...