Episode 28: Lethality

Tim Ainsworth fills his second Illinois buck tag to cap off the best hunting season of his life. Mike Fitzgerald find success on the final day of the Minnesota deer season, and Kent Petty makes a perfect shot on a late season Missouri doe.
As always, the best real world bowhunting video action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!
Comments
May be on my end but have noticed that video goes to green screen 2/3 through. Seems like it happens more often same day the video is posted. Love yalls show. Thanks.