Menu
ATA LogoLive Coverage of the 2017 ATA ShowLive ATA Show CoverageDON'T MISS OUT
Home » Videos » Bowhunt or Die » Season 7 - 2016 » Episode 27: Late Season Slam

Episode 27: Late Season Slam

Jan 20, 2017 by 2 Comments

Loading video...

Dustin Decroo heads down to southern Illinois to hunt with Tyler Rector. They brave the cold to attempt to punch a tag in the last few weeks of the season. Todd Graf also gives us some treestand maintenance tips to help keep you safe in the woods.

Tagged: , , ,

Comments

  1. Gareth Graves says:
    Jan 20, 2017 at 11:09 am

    When will we see Tim’s monster that he shot?

    Reply
  2. Rob Littlefield says:
    Jan 21, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I got into hunting late in life. I love my bow but iam having off season blues. How do you practice in off season? Shorter days for me, I can get lazy fast. Any tips would help. Thanks from Maine.

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

More from Season 7 - 2016

Episode 26: Covered Up

Episode 26: Covered Up

Josh Sturgill spends a few days covered up in buck down in Arkansas, and For possibly the last time this season Todd Graf goes out to chase a buck he calls Lumberjack...
Episode 25: Fletch

Episode 25: Fletch

This week we catch up with Tom Alford & Clinton Fawcett and see how their Illinois season is going...
Episode 24: Finally

Episode 24: Finally

Todd Graf’s dedication pays off this week as he finally gets an opportunity on a great Illinois buck...