Dustin Decroo heads down to southern Illinois to hunt with Tyler Rector. They brave the cold to attempt to punch a tag in the last few weeks of the season. Todd Graf also gives us some treestand maintenance tips to help keep you safe in the woods.
Bowhunting.com shared Scott Springer's photo.
Had a great day walking in the woods with my hunting buddy.
Do you see it Update.
Bowhunting is a tough, dirty, grueling sport at times. What gear do you trust to hold up to the abuse you'll put i… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Until next fall....work hard, shoot straight and dream big. #bowhuntordie https://t.co/t4Er7q0wL7
Episode 27: Late Season Slam
Jan 20, 2017 by 2 Comments
Comments
When will we see Tim’s monster that he shot?
I got into hunting late in life. I love my bow but iam having off season blues. How do you practice in off season? Shorter days for me, I can get lazy fast. Any tips would help. Thanks from Maine.