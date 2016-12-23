Episode 25: Fletch

Menu
New Bowhunting Gear for 2016
Dec 23, 2016

Loading video...

This week we catch up with Tom Alford & Clinton Fawcett and see how their Illinois season is going. We then jump back to November and catch up with Josh Fletcher and follow his journey to harvesting a great Wisconsin buck.

As always, the best real world bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die.

Comments

  1. Gary says:
    Dec 24, 2016 at 6:18 am

    Great year long hunting season, ending up where you started with a great buck! Some times you need to give a small property a break or even a stand that you hunt hard out of. I have a killer funnel rut stand, but I tend to over hunt it early in the season because I know I will harvest a nice buck out of it eventually. I had to go hunt by some water and ended up with a 9 pt. with only 2 days left to hunt before gun season. I also hunt the large timber public hunting land and can appreciate how hard it is and enjoyed watching your hunts there. I promise you that their are monster bucks there. I have seen them every 2 or 3 years but have never been able to connect with one they are very lucky.

  2. M says:
    Dec 24, 2016 at 11:48 am

    Clinton, where did you get that suit, I’ve looked on scentlok and cannot find that pattern er anywhere…

