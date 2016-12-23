Episode 25: Fletch

This week we catch up with Tom Alford & Clinton Fawcett and see how their Illinois season is going. We then jump back to November and catch up with Josh Fletcher and follow his journey to harvesting a great Wisconsin buck.
As always, the best real world bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die.
Comments
Great year long hunting season, ending up where you started with a great buck! Some times you need to give a small property a break or even a stand that you hunt hard out of. I have a killer funnel rut stand, but I tend to over hunt it early in the season because I know I will harvest a nice buck out of it eventually. I had to go hunt by some water and ended up with a 9 pt. with only 2 days left to hunt before gun season. I also hunt the large timber public hunting land and can appreciate how hard it is and enjoyed watching your hunts there. I promise you that their are monster bucks there. I have seen them every 2 or 3 years but have never been able to connect with one they are very lucky.
Clinton, where did you get that suit, I’ve looked on scentlok and cannot find that pattern er anywhere…
It’s the ScentLok Savanna Crosshair suit – available in Mossy Oak Bottomland. link to scentlok.com