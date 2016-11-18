Episode 20: Karl

Tom Alford proves that patience pays off. With a lot of hard work, and a little bit of luck Tom Alford harvests a monster Illinois Whitetail. After several days in the stand, Justin finally puts his new Mathews Halon 32 to work on two trophy does.
Comments
Awesome episode guys! Justin, I feel your pain. Lack of shooters in sight this year but we’re still in the rut – good luck! To Tom- what a monster. Congratulations on a great buck!
Tom Ruch-Country Tot
Where do I get the Grey BHOD hat you wore in this episode Justin?
What flashlight is Justin using to track his doe?
It’s the Mevo 255 from Cyclops. Great little light! Just make sure you use Lithium batteries as it will burn through standard Alkaline AA’s pretty quickly.
Tom Alford, is a real bow hunter. He almost made that look to easy. He mad a great shot. He didn’t panic when he grunted to stop the deer and then rushed to take a bad shot. His experience made for a great viewer watch. Con-grates on a buck that deserves the wall.
Great show first time commenting long time watcher love the show I live in Florida and do 90% of my hunting on public land it’s not easy here or any where I would imagin to hot down here most of the time butt you guys keep sending them cold fronts down this way and the hunting might get a little easer thanks keep up the great work
Jim
did Karl get scored?