Episode 20: Karl

Episode 20: Karl

Nov 18, 2016 by 7 Comments

Tom Alford proves that patience pays off. With a lot of hard work, and a little bit of luck Tom Alford harvests a monster Illinois Whitetail. After several days in the stand, Justin finally puts his new Mathews Halon 32 to work on two trophy does.

As always, the best bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!

 

Comments

  1. Tom Ruch says:
    Nov 18, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    Awesome episode guys! Justin, I feel your pain. Lack of shooters in sight this year but we’re still in the rut – good luck! To Tom- what a monster. Congratulations on a great buck!

    Tom Ruch-Country Tot

  2. Stoney Stead says:
    Nov 18, 2016 at 8:52 pm

    Where do I get the Grey BHOD hat you wore in this episode Justin?

  3. Billy says:
    Nov 20, 2016 at 10:58 am

    What flashlight is Justin using to track his doe?

    • Justin Zarr Justin Zarr says:
      Nov 21, 2016 at 9:56 am

      It’s the Mevo 255 from Cyclops. Great little light! Just make sure you use Lithium batteries as it will burn through standard Alkaline AA’s pretty quickly.

  4. Paul Blackburn says:
    Nov 24, 2016 at 3:40 am

    Tom Alford, is a real bow hunter. He almost made that look to easy. He mad a great shot. He didn’t panic when he grunted to stop the deer and then rushed to take a bad shot. His experience made for a great viewer watch. Con-grates on a buck that deserves the wall.

  5. Jim says:
    Nov 24, 2016 at 3:36 pm

    Great show first time commenting long time watcher love the show I live in Florida and do 90% of my hunting on public land it’s not easy here or any where I would imagin to hot down here most of the time butt you guys keep sending them cold fronts down this way and the hunting might get a little easer thanks keep up the great work
    Jim

  6. 802bowlife says:
    Jul 30, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    did Karl get scored?

