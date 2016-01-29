by

In this week’s episode we take a look back at the success of season 6. We highlight some of the top prostaff members, and some of the great moments from this year. We also take listener questions, learn a little more about Todd & Justin, and find out the history behind show. To wrap things up we take a look at some of the funny moments behinds the scenes. As always, the best bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die.