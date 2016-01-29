In this week’s episode we take a look back at the success of season 6. We highlight some of the top prostaff members, and some of the great moments from this year. We also take listener questions, learn a little more about Todd & Justin, and find out the history behind show. To wrap things up we take a look at some of the funny moments behinds the scenes. As always, the best bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die.
Episode 30: A Look Back
Jan 29, 2016
In answer to “How do you calm your nerves when a big buck walks by?” The answer is just practice. The more you practice the more your subconscious takes over and you don’t think about it.
Hello Justin.
I heard you mention that you are “not into that kind of thing” when talking about record books. I have to do my part and pass this article on to you. Give it an honest read and let me know what you think. Record book numbers are way down these days, and thats either because numbers are actually down, or people are just not into that kind of thing. These organizations were never meant to be about ego, and always meant to be about conservation. I felt the same as you before reading this.
link to journalofmountainhunting.com
I read the article you had requested Justin read. I was hopeful it would change my current status on bigger is always better and we must abide by it. Unfortunately it did not. I believe this simply opens encouraging doors for more regs put upon hunters. And because of these regs we are supposed to keep our youngsters motivated to hunt??? I believe that there are enough hunters that will regulate their own harvest and will carry the success of the bigger deer sindrome. I do like the thot of checking in our harvest locally and optioning conservation agents to score them. Size should never be a demanding factor in anyone’s harvest unless one truly wants to continue to squelch the desire to hunt by our youngsters.
Hi Phillip.
Thanks for the reply. What I was trying to get across by mentioning that article was about conservations organizations like pope and young and boone and crockett. These organizations are not trying to force bigger is better on anyone. But if you do shoot a big buck that fits the qualifications to submit the form to the organization, it should be done. These types of organizations are meant to track the harvest of big game animals across the US, and without hunter participation, it is not possible. They are about promoting conservation. For example, if everyone that could submit a kill to the pope and young club actually did, those numbers would be very useful in tracking herd numbers and determining if mature animal numbers are up or down. However if no one submitted the eligible kills, the organization has nothing to work with in regard to tracking herd numbers and trying to determine if the herd is healthy or not healthy. And they then have to wonder, were no mature animals killed, or was it just that no body submitted entries?
What you mentioned seems more like a quality deer management thing. I do believe in quality deer management and think it is great for hunters of all ages. For example, show a kid a picture of a spike buck and a mature 8 or 10 point buck and ask which one he/she wants to shoot on opening day of deer season. I bet most kids want to shoot the big one. So when a young hunter is getting started, shooting a small buck is more than acceptable, but makes for a good time to talk about deer age, deer management, and how deer get bigger each year that they survive, and that letting those animals go and watching them over the years is also very fun. If they do decide in the following years to pass on small bucks, there is always squirrel, rabbit, turkey and pheasant hunting to keep them interested in hunting. There have been many years of hunting that I didn’t shoot anything, and they were all fun. In Wisconsin last year, there were about 600,000 tags sold, and about 200,000 deer taken, so getting kids thinking they are going to shoot deer every year may be a bit misleading. Going out and shooting the animal is a small portion of hunting. Trail cameras, summer prep, scouting, there is a ton of fun stuff besides shooting a deer. One example that I have is crops. I see very few people going out in july and picking corn and apples, because they are all immature at the time. And if my kids are in the yard picking all the tiny apples in july, i would explain to them that we aren’t going to have any mature apples if they pick all the small one and that it takes time for them to grow. Same for deer hunting, which I care a lot more about then apples. If they want to shoot a 18 month old deer, feel free, but I will explain the importance of letting some of those grow and mature.
Great show this past season. It’s nice to watch you guys and see your able to poke fun once in a while. I’m looking forward to watching next season. The nice thing is being able to watch it from the deer stand on my phone while I’m waiting for deer to show. Bowhunt or die till next season!
yeah- speaking of next season- when is it going to start? April is here already!
One more month and it is official; October is here. I know bow season open earlier in some states. For me October is the first day for me. I can’t remember killing a deer on opening day. For me just getting out there is the big thing for me. I remember way back, when I could walk miles in a very short time. Now, back and knee pains has limited those big walks and long drags. Like my body, my hunting site has changed too. The farmer don’t want any bucks that have six points or more shot. I have been hunting there since 1967. Some 50 years. Now he wants to throw a knuckle ball like that at me. I Have killed only one ten pointer the whole time there. A total of 7 deer there. A spike, back when they were legal, and five does. There has always been big buck there but they always moved at night because of all the gun pressure. It is the farmers land and I will abide by what every he tells me to do. I’ve been blessed to be able to hunt there for fifty years, and go as I please. With only two stipulation; One, kill all the does and messed up horns bucks I can, and now, don’t shoot the big bucks. I won’t. I have other places to hunt for that.