As hunting season winds to a close our team heads to the woods for the last time. Dustin Decroo is back here in Illinois and sets his sights on a great midwest whitetail. Next we join up with Clinton Fawcett as he harvests his second buck to close out the season. We also check in with Mike Fitzgerald and John Herrmann and see how their season unfolded. As always, the best bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!