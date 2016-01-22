Menu
Episode 29: The Last Stand

Episode 29: The Last Stand

Jan 22, 2016 by 5 Comments

As hunting season winds to a close our team heads to the woods for the last time. Dustin Decroo is back here in Illinois and sets his sights on a great midwest whitetail. Next we join up with Clinton Fawcett as he harvests his second buck to close out the season. We also check in with Mike Fitzgerald and John Herrmann and see how their season unfolded. As always, the best bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!

Comments

  1. Scott says:
    Jan 23, 2016 at 8:26 pm

    Those “wolves” looked at whole lot like coyotes. Wondering how many coyotes are misidentified as wolves? When they carry their tails down it is most likely a coyote. Plus the flat face and smaller body is another indication.

  2. John Herrmann says:
    Jan 25, 2016 at 6:32 pm

    Hey Scott, I agree that there is sometime confusion in the identification of the two species. The property I hunt in northern WI has both wolves and coyotes frequenting it and I get hundreds of pictures of both species every year. I assure you that the critters shown in the video were wolves, young wolves for sure but wolves none the less. Thanks for watching the show, I hope you had a great season!

  3. Jeremy james says:
    Jan 25, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    Just a heads up, you displayed my buck from Burlington county NJ in episode 6 or 7. But I am still working on my late season trophy doe as well. Bow hunt or die!

  4. T.C. Worley says:
    Feb 6, 2016 at 4:32 pm

    Clinton is the man. What a generous, passionate hunter. Yeah, he’s dropping big deer, but I’m more impressed with his kind character. Hands clapping, sir.

  5. ethan gengler says:
    Apr 7, 2017 at 8:14 am

    tell Paul Morrison i said HI

