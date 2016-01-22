As hunting season winds to a close our team heads to the woods for the last time. Dustin Decroo is back here in Illinois and sets his sights on a great midwest whitetail. Next we join up with Clinton Fawcett as he harvests his second buck to close out the season. We also check in with Mike Fitzgerald and John Herrmann and see how their season unfolded. As always, the best bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!
Episode 29: The Last Stand
Comments
Those “wolves” looked at whole lot like coyotes. Wondering how many coyotes are misidentified as wolves? When they carry their tails down it is most likely a coyote. Plus the flat face and smaller body is another indication.
Hey Scott, I agree that there is sometime confusion in the identification of the two species. The property I hunt in northern WI has both wolves and coyotes frequenting it and I get hundreds of pictures of both species every year. I assure you that the critters shown in the video were wolves, young wolves for sure but wolves none the less. Thanks for watching the show, I hope you had a great season!
Just a heads up, you displayed my buck from Burlington county NJ in episode 6 or 7. But I am still working on my late season trophy doe as well. Bow hunt or die!
Clinton is the man. What a generous, passionate hunter. Yeah, he’s dropping big deer, but I’m more impressed with his kind character. Hands clapping, sir.
tell Paul Morrison i said HI