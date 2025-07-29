New Wgi Terra Xt 2.0: On Demand Cellular Scouting

Wildgame Innovations is excited to announce the Terra XT 2.0 Cellular Trail Camera, the newest addition to their popular Terra Cell series. This trail cam is a game-changer for hunters and outdoorsmen, letting you see what’s happening in the field, right now. Its standout feature is On Demand image and video capture: simply use the HuntSmart™ app to remotely prompt the camera, and you’ll receive crystal-clear 24MP images or 720p videos on your phone in minutes—no more waiting for scheduled uploads.