New Wgi Terra Xt 2.0: On Demand Cellular Scouting

Next-generation scouting camera offers real-time remote access through HuntSmart app
Wildgame Innovations is excited to announce the Terra XT 2.0 Cellular Trail Camera, the newest addition to their popular Terra Cell series. This trail cam is a game-changer for hunters and outdoorsmen, letting you see what’s happening in the field, right now. Its standout feature is On Demand image and video capture: simply use the HuntSmart™ app to remotely prompt the camera, and you’ll receive crystal-clear 24MP images or 720p videos on your phone in minutes—no more waiting for scheduled uploads.
Important Features of the Terra XT 2.0:
- 80-ft detection and flash range
- Dual Carrier Connectivity
- High Quality Captures – 24 MP Photos and 720P Videos
- On Demand photo/video access through the HuntSmart App
To purchase a (or many) new XT 2.0’s, head over to Wildgame Innovations | Trail Cameras, Attractants & Hunting Gear and get yours today!