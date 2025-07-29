  1. Bowhunting News

New WGI Terra XT 2.0: On-Demand Cellular Scouting

By July 29, 2025

Next-generation scouting camera offers real-time remote access through HuntSmart app

Wildgame Innovations is excited to announce the Terra XT 2.0 Cellular Trail Camera, the newest addition to their popular Terra Cell series. This trail cam is a game-changer for hunters and outdoorsmen, letting you see what’s happening in the field, right now. Its standout feature is On Demand image and video capture: simply use the HuntSmart™ app to remotely prompt the camera, and you’ll receive crystal-clear 24MP images or 720p videos on your phone in minutes—no more waiting for scheduled uploads.

 

The Terra XT 2.0 puts real-time scouting power directly in your hands, giving you rapid access to crucial information as it happens. This means easier camera management and the ability to make smarter, faster decisions in the field. Ready to upgrade your scouting game? The new Terra XT 2.0 Cellular Trail Camera is available now online and at retailers nationwide.

Important Features of the Terra XT 2.0:

  • 80-ft detection and flash range
  • Dual Carrier Connectivity
  • High Quality Captures – 24 MP Photos and 720P Videos
  • On Demand photo/video access through the HuntSmart App

To purchase a (or many) new XT 2.0’s, head over to Wildgame Innovations | Trail Cameras, Attractants & Hunting Gear and get yours today!

Ben Franson
Ben grew up hunting Northern and West Central Illinois, where he gained his bowhunting experience. He is from Genoa, Illinois, and is Bowhunting.com's Community Manager.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

