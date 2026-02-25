Vortex Expands Triumph Line With 2 New Models

BARNEVELD, Wis. — Expanding on one of its most popular entry-level optic lines, Vortex® has officially introduced the Triumph® HD 10×28 and 12×50. These new models bring the same high-definition glass and rugged reliability that made the original Triumph® HD 10×42 a staple for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.
The expansion is designed to offer specialized performance for different environments without breaking the bank. Whether you are glassing from a tight treestand, scouting on foot, or glassing across open plains from a vehicle, the Triumph® family now offers a tailored solution.
Versatility for Every Pursuit
The new additions allow users to choose an optic that fits their specific hunting or scouting style:
- Triumph® HD 10×28: Designed for the minimalist, this model is ultra-compact and lightweight. At just 12.8 oz, it is perfect for long days on the move where weight is a factor, providing 10x magnification without the bulk of full-sized binoculars.
Triumph® HD 12×50: Built for the “open-country” scout, this model adds significant reach and detail. The larger 50mm objective lenses pull in more light during dawn and dusk, while the 12x magnification helps identify distant targets.
All models in the Triumph® HD family are tripod adaptable, a crucial feature for the 12×50 model to ensure steady, fatigue-free viewing during extended glassing sessions.
Performance at a Value
Living up to the family tagline—”Proof that Less is the New More”—these optics pack premium features into a budget-friendly package:
HD Optical System: Optimized glass elements deliver impressive resolution and color fidelity.
Fully Multi-Coated Lenses: Enhanced light transmission ensures clarity, even in low-light conditions.
Rugged Construction: Rubber armor provides a secure grip, while nitrogen gas purging makes the units waterproof, fogproof, and shockproof.
VIP Warranty: Like all Vortex products, these are backed by an unlimited, unconditional lifetime guarantee.
The new Triumph® HD models are available now through authorized Vortex® dealers. For more information, technical specs, and high-resolution images, visit VortexOptics.com.