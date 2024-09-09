Sitka Launches New Optifade Cover Camo Pattern

It’s been 7 years since we’ve seen a new camo pattern from Sitka, but the wait is finally over. The Sitka crew just announced their all-new Optifade Cover camo pattern.

The pattern was developed in collaboration with top wildlife researchers from the University of Georgia Deer Research Lab. Optifade Cover was designed to set a new standard for concealment in greener seasons and terrain. It’s built specifically to excel in densely vegetated and leafed tree canopy environments. Optifade Cover leverages scientific research with advanced patterning to effectively disrupt the vision of deer and turkeys in those specific environments, particularly in the Eastern US.

The pattern employs a science-backed, field-proven approach to enhance stealth for hunters. This new camo pattern builds on Optifade’s established design principles, incorporating specialized coloration and breakup elements to ensure hunters remain virtually invisible to game. Whether pursuing whitetail deer from velvet through fall or hunting turkeys in the keen eyes of spring, this pattern offers unparalleled concealment.