Latitude Outdoors Launches Lonestar Saddle

With the Lonestar’s intuitive design, hunters no longer have to compromise on comfort and performance in the field.
This saddle features interior padding with upgraded airflow, an integrated Hip Pinch Reduction system and double the support surface area compared to standard single-panel saddles to effectively eliminate pressure points and deliver hunters unmatched comfort during all-day sits.
Additionally, the Lonestar includes open and closed MOLLE loops for easy gear attachment and versatility to meet almost any hunting situation.
“After the game changing Method 2 and with our recent launch of the mobile Maverick saddle, the Lonestar completes a product trio that represents a major advancement in saddle hunting technology,” said Alex Chopp, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Latitude Outdoors.
“With its combination of features and overall comfort, the Lonestar empowers hunters to push their limits during the hunt when every second counts.”
- Airflow Interior Padding: Keeps hunters comfortable during long hunts.
- Suspender Integration: Provides additional support for extended use.
- Open & Closed MOLLE Loops: Effortlessly attach and organize your gear with versatile attachment points.
- Hip Pinch Reduction System: Eliminates pressure points and delivers superior comfort.
- Buckle or Buckle-Less Belt System: Compatible with the metal free rope belt, but also has the ability to work with traditional webbing buckle belts.
- 2x Support Surface Area: Offers twice the support compared to traditional saddles, ensuring stability and comfort.