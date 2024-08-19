fbpx
Latitude Outdoors Launches Lonestar Saddle

By Brodie SwisherAugust 19, 2024
Comfort often comes at the expense of mobility with traditional, single-panel saddles. To solve this problem for hunters who demand the freedom to sit all day when game is active, or move locations when things slow down, Latitude Outdoors introduces its new Lonestar Saddle.
 

With the Lonestar’s intuitive design, hunters no longer have to compromise on comfort and performance in the field. 

This saddle features interior padding with upgraded airflow, an integrated Hip Pinch Reduction system and double the support surface area compared to standard single-panel saddles to effectively eliminate pressure points and deliver hunters unmatched comfort during all-day sits. 

Additionally, the Lonestar includes open and closed MOLLE loops for easy gear attachment and versatility to meet almost any hunting situation.

“After the game changing Method 2 and with our recent launch of the mobile Maverick saddle, the Lonestar completes a product trio that represents a major advancement in saddle hunting technology,” said Alex Chopp, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Latitude Outdoors. 

“With its combination of features and overall comfort, the Lonestar empowers hunters to push their limits during the hunt when every second counts.”

Key Features:
 
  • Airflow Interior Padding: Keeps hunters comfortable during long hunts.
  • Suspender Integration: Provides additional support for extended use.
  • Open & Closed MOLLE Loops: Effortlessly attach and organize your gear with versatile attachment points.
  • Hip Pinch Reduction System: Eliminates pressure points and delivers superior comfort.
  • Buckle or Buckle-Less Belt System: Compatible with the metal free rope belt, but also has the ability to work with traditional webbing buckle belts.
  • 2x Support Surface Area: Offers twice the support compared to traditional saddles, ensuring stability and comfort.
 The Lonestar is priced at $299. Check it out  at www.latitudeoutdoors.com
Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
