All New Bear Archery EKO Cam System

Bear Archery announced today the launch of its most revolutionary and highest let off cam system yet, the EKO Cam System. With up to 90% let off, the EKO Cam System allows you to pick your preferred let off with four different positions at 75%, 80%, 85%, or 90% at each draw length without sacrificing performance. The EKO Cam System uses a rotating module for draw length adjustment and can be adjusted without the use of a bow press.

The EKO Cam System utilizes an all-new 3-track modular 2 cam system to create an Equalized Kinetic Orientation (EKO) for perfect cam synchronization with every shot. Each track is designed to help eliminate cam lean while producing precise, consistent performance. The revolutionary Spiral Cable Track keeps the payload right on track, preventing cam lean.

The EKO Cam System is available on two bows in the 2020 compound bow lineup, the Status EKO and Divergent EKO. The Status EKO is included in Bear’s Legend Series™, an exclusive dealer-only line of five ultra-competitive compound bows and will be offered at a retail price of $999.99. The Divergent EKO is included in Bear’s Main Line and will be offered at a retail price of $699.99.