Wilderness Athlete Introduces RE-BAR, and these high-energy protein bars are now in stock!

We reformulated our original protein bar and are offering the RE-BAR. Unlike other wimpy protein bars on the market, the RE-BAR is formulated with the hardcore hunter in mind.

The RE-BAR is packed with protein and things you need to stay energized and ready for the field. It has 200 calories, 12 gram of protein, and tastes great.

“Protein bars are perfect for the hunter on the go who needs to eat a lot calories over the course of a hunt but doesn’t want to carry heavy foods with them,” Mark Paulsen, Founder of Wilderness Athlete said. “These bars are packed with flavor and are lightweight: two things every hunter wants in food when they are on the go in the backcountry.”

Wilderness Athlete developed a new protein bar and redesigned the package so the bar will stay fresh three times longer.

Wilderness Athlete RE-BARS are available in 2 flavors: Almond Chocolate Chip and Mountain Berry.

Each bar tips the scales at 1.76 ounces, making it the perfect snack for hunters who count every ounce.

The RE-BAR rounds out a complete line of nutritional products that were developed for hardcore athlete and hunters. Learn more by visiting www.wildernessathlete.com.

MSRP- $34.95/12