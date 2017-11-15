mathews-flatline-stabilizer

by

When you’re at the top of the food chain when it comes to stabilizing a bow, why not design and create a stabilizer that’ll take the shooting experience to the next level? That’s exactly what Mathews has accomplished with their new Flatline Stabilizer.

The Flatline Stabilizer features Mathews’ exclusive dampening technology in a new EHS Nano configuration for added vibration dampening and enhanced stabilization. The EHS Nano is paired with a high modulus carbon fiber rod and precision machined end cap weights to ensure ultimate rigidity, while allowing you to control the amount of added weight.

“We created a smaller version of the EHS damper and applied it to the new Flatline stabilizer to offer an enhanced shooting experience,” says Matt McPherson, CEO and Chief Engineer of Mathews.

The Flatline is available in 8″ and 6″ versions and 6 finishes for an integrated look.

See more on the 2018 lineup of products from Mathews at www.mathewsinc.com