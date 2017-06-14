Diamond Carbon Knockout Bow for Ladies

by

Diamond Archery just unveiled the new Carbon Knockout bow. The Carbon Knockout was inspired by women, for women, and it’s designed for the beginner to avid woman archer requiring the cutting edge technology, performance and looks that they deserve.

Easy tuning and comfort is essential for the ultimate archery experience and the Carbon Knockout is the key to instant success. Binary Cam technology makes this women’s bow the premium choice for unmatched tunability and instant accuracy. A Carbon Riser makes this the lightest and most comfortable women’s bow offered.

See more at www.bowtecharchery.com