Speed Broadheads Launches New Mechanical Broadhead Option

Speed Broadheads is the newest player in the broadhead market, jumping into the category with the introduction of four mechanical broadheads: a 100-grain Titanium, a 100-grain Crosscut Aluminum, a100-grain Titanium Crossbow, and a 125-grain Steel Crossbow.
Each broadhead is driven by what the brand calls, Speed Reactive Technology, giving hunters unprecedented performance in a mechanical broadhead.
A micro piston is the core of Speed Reactive Technology, eliminating rubber bands, collars, and friction mechanisms used to retain the blades during the flight of traditional mechanical broadheads.
How Does it Work?
When the arrow is released, the piston regulates the dynamic forces of the blades, locking them during flight. The faster the shot, the tighter the blades lock for perfect aerodynamic flight every time.
With the piston embedded within the ferrule, Speed Broadheads achieve multiple innovations:
1) A nearly effortless blade locking system that is highly repeatable and unmatched in the broadhead market.
2) The broadhead’s center of gravity is located outside the pivot point of the blades to create reactive flight performance that causes the blades to lock tighter as arrow speed increases.
3) Complete reliability with a blade release that deploys with 100-percent success on impact.
The Speed system reduces kinetic energy loss during flight and ensures the blades will not open until impact. On contact, the piston releases the blades in a millisecond with just 1.5 pounds of force — 80% less force required to deploy than traditional mechanicals.
This rapid deployment ensures maximum energy transfer, deeper penetration, and wider wound channels.
You’ll find this line of broadheads available in a 3-pack, priced at $99.
Check them out at www.speedbroadheads.com.