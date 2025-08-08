Speed Broadheads Launches New Mechanical Broadhead Option

Speed Broadheads is the newest player in the broadhead market, jumping into the category with the introduction of four mechanical broadheads: a 100-grain Titanium, a 100-grain Crosscut Aluminum, a100-grain Titanium Crossbow, and a 125-grain Steel Crossbow.

Each broadhead is driven by what the brand calls, Speed Reactive Technology, giving hunters unprecedented performance in a mechanical broadhead.

A micro piston is the core of Speed Reactive Technology, eliminating rubber bands, collars, and friction mechanisms used to retain the blades during the flight of traditional mechanical broadheads.