How to Hold Your Bow Steady

Keeping your pins steady on the target is a problem that plagues most every archer at one point or another.
And while there are a number of variables that can be attributed to pin movement, there are some basics that can be addressed to help resolve much of the issue by simply holding your bow steadier.
Proper Draw Length
Having the correct draw length is critical to holding your bow steady at full draw. A lot of archers don’t think it’s that big a deal, but it is.
The wrong draw length can make it difficult to hold your bow steady. Too short a draw length typically leads to shaky form at full draw.
When it comes to draw length, there should be no guessing, assuming, or taking suggestions from a friend.
Take the time to make sure your bow has the correct draw length that fits you like it should. If you have questions, make sure to visit a reputable archery shop in your area to get checked out.
A quick tip for measuring your draw length
Stand perfectly straight and put your arms out to the sides so you’re in the shape of a “T”. Have someone measure the length from fingertip to fingertip, then divide that by 2.5. In most cases, that will give you an approximate starting point of what your draw length should be.
Check Your Grip
The way you grip your bow is another critical component for successfully achieving a solid and steady hold on target.
If you’re allowing your fingers to influence your grip, you’re likely torquing the bow, resulting in an unsteady hold.
Ensure your bow grip sits along the “lifeline” in your hand for a proper grip. A proper grip will involve minimal hand contact with the bow grip.
While at full draw, your knuckles should be at roughly a 45-degree angle to your bow’s riser, with only a small amount of your hand actually touching the bow.
If you struggle with aiming steady or hitting your bow arm when you shoot, you’re likely gripping the bow improperly.
Use a Stabilizer
Having trouble holding your bow steady? Have you ever considered adding a stabilizer to the mix to help tighten things up?
Stabilizers are one of the best ways to help steady your bow. As the name implies, these devices help to stabilize your bow while at full draw and make you more accurate.
Front and rear stabilizers can make a significant impact on your ability to hold rock solid on the target.
Professional target archers use very long stabilizers and a lot of weight to keep their pin steady while shooting. Those setups are not conducive to bowhunting, so it’s important to find a happy balance of form and function.
Most bowhunters prefer a stabilizer in the 8″ to 12″ range with a few ounces of weight on the end.
Practice Holding Steady
As simple as it sounds, practice is another key to helping you hold steady on the target. And while shooting practice is essential, you should also focus on practicing holding your pins on target.
Draw your bow back, anchor, and practice holding your pin on the target without shooting. After a few seconds, let your bow down, and then do it again.
This overlooked tactic can greatly improve your ability to hold on target.
Follow the steps mentioned above to help you achieve a steadier hold on target this season.
It’ll make you a more accurate – and deadlier – shot during hunting season.