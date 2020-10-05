Eating Trout and Grouse, but Still Awaiting Elk

Lewis and Clark had their famous voyage of discovery, but I’m content with more modest findings one week into my annual trip to bowhunt elk in Idaho’s Targhee-Caribou National Forest.

I’ve found, for example, that few things taste better than freshly killed brown trout and dusky grouse that your hunting partners caught and cooked. Those friends — former Madison, Wisconsin, classmates Mike Foy and Duffy Brungardt — signed on too late for this year’s expedition to get a deer or elk license, but so far they’ve secured more food from the surrounding land and waters than I have.

On their first fishing venture from camp, Foy caught and kept an 18-inch brown on a blue/silver Countdown Rapala. Brungardt, being a serious flyfishing angler, conducts a stomach-contents inventory on every trout that dies for his dinners. What he found in the belly of Foy’s trout couldn’t have pleased him more.