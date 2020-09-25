Bow Speed vs. Arrow Weight: Which is More Important?

Some bowhunters obsess over bow speeds. If a bow isn’t listed with an ATA velocity of 350 fps or higher, they want nothing to do with it. And I understand. It’s exciting to see big numbers. But, is speed everything? Nope, not even close.

Consider this comparison. Some firearms hunters believe in shooting large-caliber guns. But, if an elk hunter shooting a 7mm Magnum makes a poor hit because it’s too much gun for him/her to handle, then a .243 bullet placed right through the lungs on a broadside elk is the deadlier gun.

My point is that nothing overrides shot placement. Nothing. So, if you shoot the fastest bow available but can’t hit bull’s-eyes, then speed means absolutely nothing. Period.