Fourth Arrow Talon & Tool-less 3.0 Shoulder Lighten the Camera Arm Load

Fourth Arrow Camera Arms came on strong in recent years with an impressive lineup of innovative tree arms for the hunters looking to capture the hunt on camera. The products they offered were lighter and offered more mobility than anything on the market.

However, they weren’t perfect. They had a few annoying features that frustrated hunters while setting up in the tree. There was a demand for a more streamlined, user-friendly system. And with the recent releases the company’s made for 2020, I’m happy to say they have answered the demand quite nicely.

We’ll take a closer look at the new Fourth Arrow Talon Base and Tool-less 3.0 Shoulder in the video below. Check it out…