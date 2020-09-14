Self-Filming Your Hunt: 5 Low-Tech Tips to Up Your Game

The first thing, and maybe the easiest, is understand what kind of light your camera looks the best and worst in. Knowing when your gear is going to perform the best is going to allow you to work within those time frames more and more, and that alone is going to allow you to have better video.

I understand we cannot control when a deer or turkey is going to walk into the kill zone, but it does mean for all the other stuff, the set ups, the talking, the b-roll, and any other footage we do have control of, we can make it look its best. Generally this is going to be the first 30-45 minutes of light in the morning and the last 30-45 minutes of light in the evening. If you are thinking to yourself, “Well that doesn’t give me a whole lot of time to do anything,” then you are right.

We’ve got to be efficient and effective. For the times when it just isn’t in the cards to get things done in the early morning or late evening, always try and shoot video in the shade or when it’s overcast. Shooting in bright sunshine sounds great but it makes for really crappy video.