COVID-19 Impact on Conservation Groups

There’s no doubt the 2020 year will go down as one we won’t soon forget. It’s been a tough year.

There’s been death, illness, job loss, fear, uncertainty and much more.

There’s also been good things to come from the slower pace of life that we’ve rediscovered so far in 2020. Many hunters spent far more time in the woods than ever before this past spring. And unless something changes, there may be more of the same for fall deer seasons.

But despite more time in the woods for hunters during the Coronavirus pandemic, some of our favorite conservation groups have taken quite a hit this year. It begs the question, “Will Covid-19 be the death of some conservation groups?”

We decided to reach out and get some feedback from some of our conservation friends for a closer look at the impact COVID-19 is having on conservation groups.