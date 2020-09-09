The all new Shadow harness from Hunter Safety System is meeting the demand for an all-season treestand harness for deer hunters.
It’s the harness that works equally well in the early season or late season. Check it out in our HSS Shadow harness review below.
What's in the Box?
Here’s a look at what you’ll find when you dig into the box…
• Hunter Safety System Shadow harness
• Adjustable tree strap
• Suspension relief strap
• Instructional DVD
• Safe-use instructions
First Impressions
I’ve always been a big fan of the Hunter Safety System vest concept. The vest design put an end to tangled up straps, belts and inferior harnesses of the past. However, living in the south, with temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s in the early season, adding another layer of apparel has always been tough, even if it’s just a harness.
The same applied in the late season when bulked up with multiple layers. The last thing you want is a tight-fitting harness or vest that restricts your ability to draw.
The beauty of the new Shadow harness is that it serves the hunter well all through the hunting season, from early to late.
The Lightest Harness Yet
The Shadow Harness is Hunter Safety System’s lightest harness yet, weighing in at just 27 ounces. Say goodbye to the discomfort that comes with big, bulky harnesses. This harness is slim, slick and simple. It’s the perfect option for the minimalist wanting to cut weight and go in light.
Take a closer look in the video below…
Adjustability and Comfort
On the upper body of the harness, you’ll find a breathable air-mesh design.
The mesh design helps create the lightest and most flexible harness to ever hit the market.
It also has vertical adjustment that allows you to tailor the harness to your personal comfort level.
From the upper-body webbing, tether and waist buckle, the company has built in the same strength and comfort you’ve grown to expect, without the weight and bulk.
Built-In Suspension Relief Strap
HSS harnesses have included a suspension relief strap/deer drag in the past. It’s a handy little tool, if you find yourself in a pinch and dangling from a tree, or when you’re dragging a deer out of the woods.
The problem has always been that this strap was a detached strap. It was easy to lose, drop, or leave back in the truck or hunting camp.
However, on the new Shadow harness, the suspension relief strap is built into the harness. It has a velcro pouch to hold things in place and out of the way until you need it. It’s a nice upgrade to a feature that you’ll be glad you have, if you ever need it.
Specs on the Shadow Harness
The Shadow harness was designed to be a one-size-fits-most harness. It has a weight range from 125 – 300 pounds.
It features a 1.25″ upper-body webbing, shock absorbing tether, and waist buckle to eliminate weight and bulk.
The harness comes in a soft grey tone color option that blends in well with your surroundings, as well as looks sharp with any camo pattern out there.
If you don’t own a treestand harness, you need to buy one before your next hunt. And if you’re looking for an upgrade, the Shadow harness will be hard to beat.
The Shadow harness is priced right at just $49.99. Treestand safety has never been more budget friendly than now!
Be sure to check it out at www.huntersafetysytem.com.