HSS Shadow Harness Review

HSS harnesses have included a suspension relief strap/deer drag in the past. It’s a handy little tool, if you find yourself in a pinch and dangling from a tree, or when you’re dragging a deer out of the woods.

The problem has always been that this strap was a detached strap. It was easy to lose, drop, or leave back in the truck or hunting camp.

However, on the new Shadow harness, the suspension relief strap is built into the harness. It has a velcro pouch to hold things in place and out of the way until you need it. It’s a nice upgrade to a feature that you’ll be glad you have, if you ever need it.