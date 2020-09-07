Iowa Deer Exchange Allows Hunters to Help Feed the Need

Iowa deer hunters now have even more opportunities to help feed the need through a new free online database launched by the Department of Natural Resources – the Iowa Deer Exchange.
The program allows hunters willing to provide venison the opportunity to connect with Iowans who want venison for the table.
It’s an easy process to get started. Hunters simply enter their information into the Iowa Deer Exchange database, including their location.
Individuals requesting venison choose the condition they want the meat when they register – boned out, whole (field dressed), quartered, frozen, jerky/sausage, and quantities desired.
Participants can also set the length of time their offer is open and may opt out at any time by contacting the Iowa DNR.
Once connected, the parties work out the details of the venison transfer at their convenience.
How Does Harvest Reporting Take Place?
The question quickly arises, “How does the harvest reporting take place?” The answer is, donors are still responsible for reporting the harvest. This doesn’t free them up for extra deer tags, or allow them to kill deer on another person’s license.
“We’re excited about this new opportunity to connect Iowans with this resource – both hunters and the venison recipients,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “It allows hunters who want to keep hunting a way to provide high quality, lean protein directly to those who want it.”
Iowa Deer Exchange Is Not Replacing HUSH
Is the new Iowa Deer Exchange replacing the HUSH program?
No, the popular Help Us Stop Hunger (HUSH) program is alive and well and has 27 participating meat lockers lined up for the 2020 deer season across the state of Iowa.
The Iowa Deer Exchange is simply another way for Iowans to get high quality lean protein to feed their families.