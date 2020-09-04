Retaining Bowhunters is a Lifelong Effort

To keep archery and bowhunting popular and prosperous, everyone involved must become increasingly efficient at addressing the smaller factors we can influence. The ATA’s market survey had plenty of good news, after all. The 2017 study found that millennials (those born 1981 to 1996)—when compared to baby boomers (1946-1964) and Gen X-ers (1961-1981)—were most likely to shoot compound bows (92%), most likely to own treestands and ground blinds (91%), most likely to buy targets (94%), most likely to buy calls (89%), and most likely to use trail-cams (80%).

In addition, millennials have a robust outlook on hunting and bowhunting. When asked if they could participate in only one outdoor recreation the next year, millennials were more likely than baby boomers and Gen X-ers to say bowhunting (44%) and gun-hunting (19%); and less likely to say “other activity” (34%). Baby boomers, unfortunately, were most likely to say “other” (48%). If today’s grandparents aren’t hunting with their sons, daughters and grandkids, they aren’t sharing our bowhunting traditions and hunting’s rich heritage.

That doesn’t mean manufacturers, pro shops and agencies must focus all sales and recruitment efforts on millennials, and forsake baby boomers and Gen X-ers. It simply highlights that each generation has differing traits and motivations. But retailers, manufacturers and wildlife administrators who learn, respect and appreciate such nuances will more likely enjoy prosperity than those who ignore them.