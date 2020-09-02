When Should You Replace Your Harness and Lifeline?

For most hunters, there are few more cherished and relaxing places to spend time, than in the treestand, with nature’s beauty sprawling forth in every direction. From this vantage point, we marvel at the sight of the sun peaking above the horizon, reflect upon hunts of the past, and wish for a monarch of the woods to step forth from the shadows before us.

However, as relaxing as hunting from a treestand can be, this practice also comes with inherent risks. Every year, a countless number of hunters are injured, or worse, when they fall from their stand. Luckily, now more than ever, we have a significant number of tools at our disposal to prevent such tragic accidents.