  1. Bowhunting Blog

Hunter Killed by Bull Elk

By Brodie SwisherAugust 31, 2020

Hunting seasons are cranking up across the  western states as archery hunters hit the hills in search of bugling bull elk.

Unfortunately, for one Hillsboro, Oregon hunter, the excitement of the  season quickly turned to tragedy when he was killed by a bull elk he had shot the evening before. 

Mark David, 66, was bowhunting on private property in Tillamook County on Saturday when he shot a bull elk. He couldn’t recover the bull before dark, so he left with plans on finding the bull the following morning. 

Mark David's 2020 elk hunt quickly turned deadly after a tragic encounter ensued.

The following morning, David and the property owner went back in to recover the bull. David found the bull around 9:15 on Sunday morning. It was still alive, so the hunter tried to kill it with his  bow.

According to state police, the bull charged David when the hunters moved in for the kill. Sadly, it was not just a bluff charge. Upon impact, the bull gored David in the neck with its antlers. Despite the property owner’s best efforts to help in the situation, David died from his injuries. 

A police report says the elk was later killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County jail. 

Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
Post a Comment
You may also like:
Share your trophy photo