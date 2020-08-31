Hunter Killed by Bull Elk

Hunting seasons are cranking up across the western states as archery hunters hit the hills in search of bugling bull elk.
Unfortunately, for one Hillsboro, Oregon hunter, the excitement of the season quickly turned to tragedy when he was killed by a bull elk he had shot the evening before.
Mark David, 66, was bowhunting on private property in Tillamook County on Saturday when he shot a bull elk. He couldn’t recover the bull before dark, so he left with plans on finding the bull the following morning.
The following morning, David and the property owner went back in to recover the bull. David found the bull around 9:15 on Sunday morning. It was still alive, so the hunter tried to kill it with his bow.
According to state police, the bull charged David when the hunters moved in for the kill. Sadly, it was not just a bluff charge. Upon impact, the bull gored David in the neck with its antlers. Despite the property owner’s best efforts to help in the situation, David died from his injuries.
A police report says the elk was later killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County jail.