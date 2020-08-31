Hunter Killed by Bull Elk

Hunting seasons are cranking up across the western states as archery hunters hit the hills in search of bugling bull elk.

Unfortunately, for one Hillsboro, Oregon hunter, the excitement of the season quickly turned to tragedy when he was killed by a bull elk he had shot the evening before.

Mark David, 66, was bowhunting on private property in Tillamook County on Saturday when he shot a bull elk. He couldn’t recover the bull before dark, so he left with plans on finding the bull the following morning.