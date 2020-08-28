Talking 2020 Transitions with Brian Murphy

Brian Murphy is pretty much a household name in the hunting industry, particularly when it comes to biology and management of the white-tailed deer.

He’s spent decades at work with the QDMA, but has recently semi-retired to spend more time with family, at home and in the woods. But he’s also kicked off a “retirement job” with the crew at HuntStand that allows him to continue to apply his knowledge and connections with the hunting and outdoor industry.