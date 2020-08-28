Talking 2020 Transitions with Brian Murphy

Brian Murphy is pretty much a household name in the hunting industry, particularly when it comes to biology and management of the white-tailed deer.
He’s spent decades at work with the QDMA, but has recently semi-retired to spend more time with family, at home and in the woods. But he’s also kicked off a “retirement job” with the crew at HuntStand that allows him to continue to apply his knowledge and connections with the hunting and outdoor industry.
We had the privilege to catch up with Brian and spend some time talking about the big transitions that have taken place so far for 2020.
Check it out in the video below…
If you haven’t had the chance to check out the variety of features and options of the HuntStand app, be sure to give it a look this season.
As Brian mentions, the options are seemingly endless for your efforts in the woods, on the road, and across the country.
Be sure to give it a look at www.huntstand.com.