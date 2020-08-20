Best Kayaks for Bowhunting

These bare bones kayaks are not designed to haul a deer out on board. Hunting with these rigs will require you to float your deer out whole, or quartered down and stuffed into your kayak. A life jacket strapped around your deer allows you to float it out whole when tethered to the tail end of your kayak.

These rigs are typically in the 8′-9.5′ range and weigh less than 45 pounds. They typically have a weight capacity in the 250 pound range. They are handy for throwing in and out of the truck quick and easy. They are the easiest kayaks to drag any distance if you’ve got to cover some ground to get your boat in the water. One person can easily handle this kayak, from start to finish.

You’ll find this style of kayak at stores like Walmart, Academy, and farm supply stores. Check out the Pelican Bounty 100X for a lightweight option that works really well for hunters.