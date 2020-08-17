4 Features Your Hunting Map App Should Have

To keep you safe and legal, your mapping app should have property boundaries included. Many hunters learn the importance of this feature the hard way.

The best apps have this feature. In it you’ll find property info, boundary information, property owner names, property size and property perimeter.

It’s the perfect feature to show you where you are in relation to where you need to be.

Knowing a property owners name goes a long ways when it comes to knocking on doors and build relationships as you seek out hunting permission.