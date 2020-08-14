How My Dad Created a Lifelong Bowhunter

My dad was never much of a hunter or fisherman, but that didn’t stop him from raising me to hunt and fish.

Dad found more fun and satisfaction in golfing, gardening and the Green Bay Packers. Even so, he also found time to teach me how to shoot guns, clean fish, dress rabbits, tie a blood knot, and handle guns safely. But he was no slouch in the outdoors. He was deadly with rifles and shotguns, and often rushed my three brothers and me to Madison area waters when perch, trout, bluegills or bullheads were biting.

At some point, though, Dad noticed my interest in hunting and fishing far exceeded his. He conceded he lacked the skills to teach me archery, bowhunting, ice-fishing or fish filleting. Many hunters and anglers hide such shortcomings, but Dad simply compensated with phone calls to his fellow firefighters in Madison, Wisconsin. Several of his buddies in Local 311 obliged by nudging me along hunting and fishing’s paths during my 1960s boyhood and early ’70s adolescence.