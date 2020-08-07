Best Compound Bows for Under $500

Mission has been building compound bows with serious adjustability for a long time. They’ve figured out how to design bows that will fit an archer for life.

They have bows that a person can shoot and hunt with from their childhood, all the way into old age. They are super versatile compound bows. Their MXR is one of the best in the lineup.

Mission built the MXR to stand apart from the pack as a performance hunting bow offering accuracy and speeds traditionally found in higher priced bows.

Built around their popular Crosscentric Cam technology, the MXR is powerful and efficient. The 7″ brace height helps deliver forgiveness and accuracy, while the cam system generates 324 feet per second for plenty of performance that’ll allow you to hunt with confidence.

The MXR also features a new grip, refined with a thinner, more ergonomic profile that minimizes torque and enhances comfort.