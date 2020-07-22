If you’ve spent time on a backcountry hunt, you know having the right food in your pack can make or break your experience. So it’s a good idea to spend a considerable amount of time planning out your food for your backcountry hunt well before you leave for the trip.

You’re going to have enough to worry about once you reach the trailhead. The last thing you need is to be worrying about if you packed enough food or food you won’t get tired of eating before the end of the week. Especially when nutrition and maintaining your energy is so critical to an enjoyable backcountry experience.

To make things easier as you prepare for your fall hunts, here’s a closer look at how to plan meals for backcountry hunting.