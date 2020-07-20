Stealth Cam Fusion Cellular Trail Camera Review

The technology built into today’s trail cameras is pretty incredible. Particularly when you consider how far they’ve come in such a relatively short period of time.
I remember running to Walmart to drop off a roll of 35mm film from a trail camera to get developed, years ago. It would typically take 3 or 4 days before they’d have my photos developed. With great excitement, I’d head back to Walmart to pick up my developed prints from the trail camera to see what I captured. Sadly, in most cases, 90% of the photos were misfires, leaves blowing, or pitch black images of something in the night.
Today, the game has indeed changed. Better cameras now allow us to recieve photos in an instant after they’re captured via cellular service.
And while some companies are offering over-the-top products that are complicated and difficult to use, Stealth Cam continues to build products that deliver simple sophistication. In fact, that’s what first caught my eye when I picked up their latest product, the Stealth Cam Fusion, in the box. “Cellular Simplified,” is what you’ll find printed on the box. And that’s what you’ll find when you dig inside.
What's in the Box?
As we’ll discuss more in a minute, setup for the Fusion trail camera is quick and easy. There’s not a lot of parts and pieces in the box to assemble.
Dig into the box and you’ll find the Fusion camera, instruction manuals, tree strap, decal and antenna.
As we get started, take a quick look at some of the best new features of the Stealth Cam Fusion in the video below, with Todd Graf. He’ll share some of his favorite features of the camera, as well as how quick and simple the setup process really is for the Fusion.
Specs on the Stealth Cam Fusion Cellular Trail Camera
- 26 Megapixel (16mp/8mp/4mp)
- 4 Power IR Emitters
- 80 foot IR flash range
- Security Mode (re-write SD memory)
- Reflex Trigger – 0.8 seconds
- Matrix Advanced Blur Reduction
- Retina Low Light sensitivity
- 16:9 Wide Image Ratio
- Quick Set pre-programmed option.
- Burst Mode 1-6 images per triggering
- 3-59 sec / 1- 59 min recovery time out
- Time / Date / Moon Phase / Name Stamp
- GEO-TAG GPS Tagging
- SD Card slot up to 32GB*
- Operates on 8 AA batteries
- External power jack for 12V battery box
- Dual Antennas (External & Internal)
- QR Scan Set up
Getting Started
Prepping the Fusion camera for setup is a cinch. There’s really not much to it other than loading batteries, installing the antenna, and adding the tree strap.
After loading 8 AA batteries into the tray, I added the antenna to the threaded brass mount on the top right corner of the camera before beginning the setup process.
Quick and Easy Setup With Command App & QR Code
One of the most impressive aspects of this new trail camera is how quick and easy the setup process is. I spent more time than necessary with setup for the sake of this review and because I was shooting photos along the way. However, setup can literally be done in minutes.
The expedited setup process is largely due to the camera’s use of the Stealth Cam Command app and linking your camera in through a QR code at setup. No more on-board adjustments and settings in the field. The Fusion allows you to manage everything from your phone, really fast.
“It’s incredibly fast to setup,” says BHOD staffer, Josh Sturgill. “I’ve got 8 of these new Fusion cameras, and I can easily get everything set up in 3 or 4 minutes.”
The app also allows you to control, monitor and configure multiple cameras with your mobile device or through the Stealth Cam Command website at www.stealthcamcommand.com.
Other slick features of the app include the ability to display signal strength, battery and SD card levels, as well as recent uploads. It truly delivers the ultimate intel at your fingertips. The insight you can now gain about your hunting property without having to put additional human pressure and scent on the ground is a game changer.
The Trail Cam for Budget-Minded Hunters
It wasn’t too long ago that cellular technology in a trail camera would cost you over $400. It was a rich man’s tool that was out of reach for the majority of hunters. However, Stealth Cam changed the game in affordability with the Fusion. I found the Fusion online for as low as $150. Retail stores seemed to average around $179 for the Fusion. Either way, this is a great price on cellular trail camera technology for the budget minded hunter.
“For someone wanting to take the next step and pick up their first cellular trail camera, the Fusion is hard to beat,” says Todd Graf of Bowhunting.com. “The technology, features, function and long battery life, all for just $150 – it’s a no-brainer.”
For many, the downside of running cellular cameras is the cost of the service. There’s a price to pay for the cellular convenience these cameras provide. Stealth Cam’s goal for 2020 was to make this technology more affordable so most every hunter has the opportunity to get in the game at one level or another. They’ve designed data plans for almost every budget, with services now available on AT&T, Verizon, or Global cellular network. Take a closer look at the cellular plans below…
Data Plans for Every Budget
- Animal detection & filing
- Security tracking
- Two years of dedicated cloud storage
Capturing Deer and Trespassers
We all love to capture images of deer and other wildlife with our trail cameras, but there are added benefits of having a trail camera out on the properties we’re trying to monitor.
As mentioned above, Josh Sturgill has a number of Fusion cameras out on the properties he hunts. One of the properties is in an isolated area far from his home, making it the perfect location for a cellular camera. Fortunately, one of Josh’s cameras captured images of trespassers that had been sneaking onto the property, as well as the neighbor’s property. The images captured and sent from Josh’s Fusion camera helped authorities identify the culprits. The end result, trespassers are gone, and Josh now gets to hunt the neighboring property as well.
Favorite Features of the Fusion
There are a number of hunter friendly features on the Fusion that you’ll appreciate when you put it to work. Here’s a few extra features that have quickly become some of our favorites.
Rotating Antenna – The antenna on the Fusion is not a fixed position antenna like what we’ve seen in the past that can be hard to pack, or break off easily when dropped or thrown in the truck. The new antenna can be rotated into a variety of positions to make it more packable in your pocket or pack.
Beefed Up Base – The threaded brass mounting base seems to have been beefed up on the Fusion for an even more secure mount and to prevent cracking of the housing when taking abuse from curious deer or bear.
Sol-Pak Adaptable – Stealth Cam offers a really slick solar powered battery pack that will save you lots of time and money when it comes to replacing batteries. The Sol-Pak works well with the Fusion camera. You can check the Sol-Pak auxiliary connection and status via the Command App from your phone as well.
Instant Group Photo Upload – The sophistication built into this camera allows you to set it to Instant Group setting for upload. This enables the camera to keep capturing images as long as motion is being detected. Other wireless cameras capture an image once triggered and immediately begin the upload process, missing any animals that might be moving about in front of the camera during the upload delay. Instant Group allows you to avoid missing shots.
The Stealth Cam Fusion can be wrapped up in 3 words – affordable, fast, and easy. The simplicity in this camera is truly impressive.
You’ll find it priced between $150-$179 depending on whether you’re shopping online or in a retail store. Be sure to check it out as you start taking inventory on the properties you’ll be hunting this season.
You can also visit www.stealthcam.com for a look at the complete lineup of trail cam products and accessories.