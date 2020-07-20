Stealth Cam Fusion Cellular Trail Camera Review

There are a number of hunter friendly features on the Fusion that you’ll appreciate when you put it to work. Here’s a few extra features that have quickly become some of our favorites.

Rotating Antenna – The antenna on the Fusion is not a fixed position antenna like what we’ve seen in the past that can be hard to pack, or break off easily when dropped or thrown in the truck. The new antenna can be rotated into a variety of positions to make it more packable in your pocket or pack.

Beefed Up Base – The threaded brass mounting base seems to have been beefed up on the Fusion for an even more secure mount and to prevent cracking of the housing when taking abuse from curious deer or bear.

Sol-Pak Adaptable – Stealth Cam offers a really slick solar powered battery pack that will save you lots of time and money when it comes to replacing batteries. The Sol-Pak works well with the Fusion camera. You can check the Sol-Pak auxiliary connection and status via the Command App from your phone as well.

Instant Group Photo Upload – The sophistication built into this camera allows you to set it to Instant Group setting for upload. This enables the camera to keep capturing images as long as motion is being detected. Other wireless cameras capture an image once triggered and immediately begin the upload process, missing any animals that might be moving about in front of the camera during the upload delay. Instant Group allows you to avoid missing shots.