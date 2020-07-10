Why You Should Shoot Lighted Nocks

If you’ve been around the archery and bowhunting world the last 10-15 years, you’ve probably heard about lighted nocks. But have you ever tried them? I’m amazed at the number of hunters that have been reluctant to give lighted nocks a try on the back end of their arrows due to concerns and criticism about how they might perform.
So to help put your mind at ease, as well as encourage you to give lighted nocks a try, we offer the following reasons why you should try lighted nocks this season.
Check out the video below for a closer look at why so many people are now shooting Lumenok lighted nocks when they hit the woods or water….
Know Where Your Arrow Goes
“Where’d you hit him?”
It’s the first question you’ll get when you report back to hunting camp and share the news of taking a shot.
Unfortunately, if you’re not shooting a lighted nock, the whereabouts of your shot impact may be sketchy. Hunters everywhere are shooting lighted nocks for the opportunity to know where their arrow goes. It’s the single greatest tool you can employ following the shot execution.
No more guess work. Lighted nocks let you know where your arrow goes.
Recover More Downed Game
Depending on what broadhead you’re shooting, you may or may not get a pass-through with your arrow. And when you don’t, there’s no better time to have a lighted nock on the shaft. It pretty much pulls double duty as a beacon to help you recover more game.
You’ll be able to track your deer’s departure after the shot, and then recover it easier than ever, in daylight or dark. You’ll be glad your arrow is wearing a lighted nock when you make a less than perfect shot and the arrow stays in the animal.
Add Excitement to the Shooting Experience
Regardless of whether you’re hunting big game, small game, bowfishing, or dropping long bombs out back on the range, lighted nocks add a ton of fun to the shooting experience.
The flight of the arrow is one of the most mystical aspects of archery. It never grows old. A lighted nock simply adds to the experience by adding even greater visibility of your arrow in flight.
If you want to add some big-time fun to your adventure, try adding a lighted nock to your bowfishing arrow, or do a night shoot on the backyard range. It’s a fun spin on any after-hours shooting experience.
Save Money on Arrows
Not only do lighted nocks help you recover more game, but they’ll also help you recover more missing arrows after the shot.
Whether your arrow just blew through the rib cage of a whitetail buck, or over the top of the foam target out behind the house, lighted nocks will minimize the time you spend looking for arrows after the shots. And if you’re finding more arrows, you’re saving more money. It’s a win-win.
