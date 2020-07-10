Why You Should Shoot Lighted Nocks

If you’ve been around the archery and bowhunting world the last 10-15 years, you’ve probably heard about lighted nocks. But have you ever tried them? I’m amazed at the number of hunters that have been reluctant to give lighted nocks a try on the back end of their arrows due to concerns and criticism about how they might perform.

So to help put your mind at ease, as well as encourage you to give lighted nocks a try, we offer the following reasons why you should try lighted nocks this season.

Check out the video below for a closer look at why so many people are now shooting Lumenok lighted nocks when they hit the woods or water….