Ravin Crossbows shook things up in a big way when they first came on the scene a few years back. They delivered an incredibly fast and compact crossbow like nothing we’d ever seen before.
Not surprising, other crossbow manufacturers quickly followed Ravin’s direction offering shorter and more compact crossbows of their own. And just about the time a few other companies were feeling confident they had caught up to the compact crossbow craze, Ravin raised the bar once again.
Their R26 and R29 deliverered the most compact crossbow designs ever created. They are light, compact and pack plenty of down-range punch. And their latest offering, the Ravin R29X, adds some slick new features and upgrades to make it stealthier than ever before. Check it out below in our Ravin R29X crossbow review.
First Impressions
The Ravin R29X we received to demo included the Sniper Package. It’s a package that combines everything you need for high-end speed and deadly downrange accuracy.
The R29X Sniper Package is capable of shooting 3-inch groups at 100 yards at speeds up to 450 FPS.
Like the crossbows that came before it, the R29X feels great in the hands. It’s super light and very maneuverable.
Other nice upgrades include the new fully integrated Silent Cocking System to make getting loaded up quieter than ever, as well as enhanced scope features for greater accuracy, from 20 to 200 yards.
Specs & Features on the Ravin 29X Crossbow
- Weight: 6.75 lbs.
- Length: 29”
- Speed: 450 fps
- Width: Axle to Axle 6” Cocked
- Width: Axle to Axle 10.5” Un-cocked
- Power-Stroke: 12.5”
- Kinetic Energy: 180
- Draw Weight: 12 lbs.
- Predator Dusk Camo Finish
- Silent Cocking System
- Scope Level
- Removable Draw Handle
- Quiver/Mounting Bracket
- Built-In Cocking Mechanism
- Anti-Dry Fire/Auto Safety
- Built-in Sling Mounts
HelicCoil Technology
HeliCoil Technology is the driving force for Ravin crossbows. HeliCoil technology coils cables away from both the top and bottom of the cams in helical grooves keeping the cams perfectly balanced. Why is this such a big deal?
This allows the cams to rotate an incredible 340 degrees, while both cams remain perfectly level when drawing and shooting the crossbow. It’s the design that allows this crossbow to be so compact yet offer down-range performance and accuracy at longer distances than most other crossbows on the market.
Take a closer look how it works in the video below…
Frictionless Flight System
One of the most unique features of the Ravin crossbow is its Frictionless Flight design. Typical crossbows are designed for an arrow to slide down a rail.
However the Ravin design allows the arrow and string to free float above the rail. While skeptics say this is an unstable platform, testing shows just the opposite.
The end result of the Frictionless Flight System is an elimination of friction for greater accuracy and increased string and cable life.
Versa-Draw Cocking System
One of the revolutionary design advantages provided by HeliCoil technology is the Versa-Draw Cocking System. Working in conjunction with the Trac-Trigger Firing System this ultra-compact fully integrated cocking mechanism is built into the sleek stock design.
Featuring a minimal 12-pounds cocking force the Versa-Draw Cocking System is ambidextrous and has the ability to easily cock and un-cock your Ravin crossbow. This unique Helicoil advantage provides an easy to use, fully integrated cocking mechanism delivering unmatched downrange accuracy with every shot.
Depending on the design, I’ll often have my boys test various aspects of crossbows we recieve to determine ease of use. My young boys were easily able to cock this crossbow from start to finish. It truly is a simple design that allows shooters of all ages to handle with ease.
Stealth and Accuracy Built In
A few things that I really like in this crossbow that set it apart from others of the past are the hunter friendly features that make this rig super stealthy.
First, the cocking design mentioned above is a fully integrated Silent Cocking System. It’s whisper quiet as you crank it back to full draw. No more of the obnoxious clicking and ticking that’ll spook every critter in the country. The cocking process is pretty much fool-proof. Far easier than the majority of other crossbows out there. Hunters can easily load or reload this rig for a follow up shot without spooking deer.
The R29X Sniper Package comes complete with a tactical crossbow scope mounted to a jack plate adjustable elevation mount that you can adjust anywhere between 20 and 200 yards with a simple turn of the dial.
Ravin blew crossbows hunters away when they first came on the scene with their ability to stack arrows at 100 yards. Now, they’ve taken things to the next level with this latest offering, delivering a compact and stealthy design to expand on what crossbow hunters ever thought possible.
Performance
The performance built in to the Ravin 29X is no secret. It’s been the sellling point for this model as well as the models that came before it. Crossbow enthusiasts know that Ravin crossbows perform like no other crossbow can.
But aside from tighter groups at longer distances, how does the bow perform when it’s built in such a small package? Can a super-compact crossbow shoot as smooth as larger models?
The answer is, yes.
The Ravin 29X shoots surprisingly well for it’s tiny size. It shoots equally as well as it feels in the hands. Whether on the bench, or free-hand, we found recoil to be minimal.
The trigger is crisp enough for smooth shot execution. There wasn’t any noticeable delay or drawn out trigger travel.
We spent some time running arrows down range and through the chrono. The speed we got out of the test bow we received clocked in at 424 fps.
The crossbow hits hard and buries arrows deep. You’ll want to make sure you have ample stopping power in whatever target you’re using on the range. I had one arrow blow through the target on the range, while the others were buried deep enough that removal was a chore.
Conclusion
You’ll have to search far and wide for a crossbow that is more compact than the latest crossbow rigs now available from Ravin. They are super slick when it comes to maneuverability when hunting in tight places.
Treestand and ground blind hunters will love the handling of this crossbow as they prepare for the shot.
The only downside I can find with the Ravin 29X Sniper package is the price. It rings up at $3,024.99. Drop the Sniper package and the Ravin 29X comes in at $2,624.99.
Check it out at www.ravincrossbows.com.