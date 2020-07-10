Ravin Crossbows shook things up in a big way when they first came on the scene a few years back. They delivered an incredibly fast and compact crossbow like nothing we’d ever seen before.

Not surprising, other crossbow manufacturers quickly followed Ravin’s direction offering shorter and more compact crossbows of their own. And just about the time a few other companies were feeling confident they had caught up to the compact crossbow craze, Ravin raised the bar once again.

Their R26 and R29 deliverered the most compact crossbow designs ever created. They are light, compact and pack plenty of down-range punch. And their latest offering, the Ravin R29X, adds some slick new features and upgrades to make it stealthier than ever before. Check it out below in our Ravin R29X crossbow review.