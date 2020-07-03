I was scrolling through the calendar earlier today and realized we’re just two months away from the kick-off of the annual velvet buck hunt here in Tennessee. It lit a fresh fire in me for what lies ahead. It won’t be long now! It also reminded me that now is the time to hang stands and get some ground blinds in place to catch a velvet buck on an afternoon feeding pattern around an ag field edge.

One blind I plan to have in place on one of these sets is the Muddy Infinity ground blind. It’s a slick new blind with great features and a price that’s hard to beat. Muddy offers the blind in a 2-man and 3-man version. We’ll be taking a closer look at the 2-man blind today. Check it out in our Muddy Infinity ground blind review below.